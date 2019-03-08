'This is a tremendous achievement' - Atam Academy Chadwell Heath rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Atam Academy. Picture: Tajpal Dhamu Archant

A school in Chadwell Heath which opened in 2016 has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

Atam Academy. Picture: Tajpal Dhamu Atam Academy. Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

Atam Academy opened in September, 2016 as part of Khalsa Academies Trust, which runs three Sikh schools in the UK.

Ofsted inspectors visited the school in May and rated the free school Outstanding in all categories, including effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare, the outcomes of pupils and early year's provision.

Sulina Piesse, executive head teacher, said: "Everyone is extremely proud of the school and this Ofsted report recognises the high standards that have been achieved in our school. This is a tremendous achievement and is one that the pupils, teachers, parents and the community truly deserves.

"This judgement is a testament to the hard work of the staff, children, parents and governors over recent years. I am immensely proud to be executive head teacher of this incredible school."

L-R: Assistant head teacher Kam Kahlon, chair of governors Mankamal Singh, executive head teacher Sulina Piesse, and assistant head teacher Sheila Wrack Picture: Tajpal Dhamu L-R: Assistant head teacher Kam Kahlon, chair of governors Mankamal Singh, executive head teacher Sulina Piesse, and assistant head teacher Sheila Wrack Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

Inspectors identified that leaders, trust members, governors and staff have high aspirations for all pupils.

Denise Shepherd, director of education at Khalsa Academies Trust, said: "This is an excellent achievement for everyone connected to the school. It was hard earned and well deserved. It is truly a collective success story."

Chair of governors, Mankamal Singh, said they are "humbled and proud" to be rated Outstanding, particularly as a new school.

He said: "As a new school, this is a truly special place for us in our journey. Atam Academy is a school that will continually strive to move forward. We are outward looking and will take every opportunity to keep driving up standards of teaching and leadership to continue to provide our pupils the very best educational experience."

The Khalsa Academies Trust runs three Sikh schools in the UK - the Khalsa Secondary Academy in South Bucks which opened in 2013, the Khalsa Academy in Wolverhampton which opened in 2015, and the Atam Academy which opened in 2016.

Nick Singh Kandola, CEO of the Khalsa Academies Trust, said: "On behalf of the trustees, I would like to congratulate everyone for this tremendous achievement. This outcome means that all the trust schools are now rated Outstanding or Good and which are highly popular with local families and provide excellent standards in academic performance, care and support."