New City College praised by Ofsted in recent report
- Credit: New City College
All New City College campuses, including Redbridge College, have been praised and rated "Good" in a recent Ofsted inspection.
Ofsted inspectors said the students at New City College "thrive in the supportive and friendly environment" while "developing new knowledge, skills and behaviours that prepare them well for their futures".
Group Principal and New City College CEO Gerry McDonald said: “The Ofsted Inspectors found extensive evidence of good practice and learner satisfaction across every aspect of New City College.
"This is something we have striven for and so we are justly proud."
The college has nine campuses across London and Essex, located in Redbridge, Hackney, Havering, Tower Hamlets and Epping Forest.
Its Redbridge campus is on Chadwell Heath Lane.
The week-long inspection of all New City College sites, which took place on November 29 last year, concluded that the educational institution was "Good" across the board.
The report, which was published on January 31 this year, highlighted "a purposeful learning environment" and "high expectations".
It also noted how ‘learners and apprentices value the [college's] high-quality resources and facilities".
Teachers at the college were described as "specialists in the subjects they teach", using "effective strategies" to ensure learners develop new knowledge in new and complex topics.
Inspectors scrutinised the entire college experience and found "very interesting extra-curricular activities".
They stated: "Learners develop good additional knowledge and skills beyond what is required in their academic or vocational studies through taking part in a broad range of additional activities."
Adding that students were well informed about progression opportunities and the next steps to take after college.
The report singled out effective provision for those with high needs, improvements across apprenticeship provision and well-trained student support teams.
The inspection is the first since various mergers took place to form New City College between 2016 and 2019.
Principal McDonald added: "I am incredibly pleased that the efforts and high standards set by all our teaching and support staff have been recognised.”