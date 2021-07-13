News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newbury Park schoolchildren take part in mock G7

Daniel Gayne

Published: 4:32 PM July 13, 2021   
Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Oaks Park High School in Newbury Park - Credit: Google

A group of Newbury Park schoolchildren have taken part in a nationwide mock G7 event in Cornwall. 

Pupils from Oaks Park High School were taught about the history and purpose of the G7 at the event, before being inducted into the roles of world leaders, ministers, and ‘sherpas’ in a real-world negotiation simulation. 

At the end of the programme, which was commissioned by the Future Leaders Network, the students agreed three actions they would take to protect and conserve the world’s oceans. 

Future Leaders Network chief executive Sophie Daud said: “We are incredibly grateful to the schools, students and teachers who have participated in the national roll out.  

“The mock G7 programme is an incredible opportunity to showcase just how important the G7 is, and why it is relevant to citizens of all ages. 

“Through the programme, we hope to empower the next generation of leaders so that the voice of future generations are heard at all levels of decision making.” 

World leaders, including US president Joe Biden and prime minister Boris Johnson, gathered in Cornwall last month for the actual summit.

