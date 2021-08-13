GCSE results day 2021: Oaks Park pupils celebrate results
- Credit: Oaks Park High School
Pupils and staff at Oaks Park High School celebrated their GCSE results yesterday.
Headteacher Joanne Hammill paid tribute to the combined effort of students, parents, and staff at the school in Newbury Park.
She said: “It is great to see our students be able to progress onto the pathways to which they have aspired and they should be proud of these results as we all are.
“I am very grateful to all our hardworking and committed colleagues who have inspired and encouraged students to achieve their very best despite the incredible context of the pandemic.”
Many of the year 11 students will go on to study at the school’s Sixth Form, for which enrolment opened yesterday morning.
One pupil, Yusuf Ahmed-Khan achieved 9s across the board and will go on to Oaks Park Sixth Form to study English, economics, and religious studies.
Pastoral leader Umar Iqbal said, “I am extremely proud of what our students have achieved.
"They maintained their focus throughout the year and are fully deserving of the grades they have received.”
