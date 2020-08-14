Search

Advanced search

Video

A-levels: Oaks Park enjoys impressive results day as Newbury Park school sends record numbers to Russell Group universities

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 August 2020

Oaks Park High School students L-R: Yusuf Farah, Jay Kayaiya and twins Tai and Kenny Odelusi. Picture: Oaks Park High School

Oaks Park High School students L-R: Yusuf Farah, Jay Kayaiya and twins Tai and Kenny Odelusi. Picture: Oaks Park High School

Archant

Oaks Park High School has enjoyed its best ever A-level results day, as headline figures from UCAS show that the largest proportion of students in the sixth form’s history have been accepted into Russell Group universities.

Headteacher Joanne Hamill pictured with Oxford-bound Tehillah Campbell, who is off to study material sciences after obtaining an two A* grades and one A grade. Picture: Oaks Park High SchoolHeadteacher Joanne Hamill pictured with Oxford-bound Tehillah Campbell, who is off to study material sciences after obtaining an two A* grades and one A grade. Picture: Oaks Park High School

Despite an uncertain national picture, the Newbury Park school celebrated some excellent results amongst its Year 13 students.

A particular success was that of Oxford-bound Tehillah Campbell, who is off to study material sciences after obtaining two A* grades — in chemistry and physics — and an A in mathematics.

Tehillah, who took advantage of extensive interview preparation and university insight days organised by the school, said she was “looking forward to the experience that was awaiting her”.

Her achievements, and those of all the students, are a great source of pride to headteacher Joanne Hamill, who said: “I am very proud of all the work that Oaks Park sixth form has done in order to get to today. Students leave Oaks Park well equipped future leaders who are passionate about making a positive impact on the world around them and to achieve their future ambitions.”

Headteacher Joanne Hamill pictured with James Lawrence, who is off to undertake employment at Triton Cycles after achieving three A's in mathematics, psychology and computer science. Picture: Oaks Park High SchoolHeadteacher Joanne Hamill pictured with James Lawrence, who is off to undertake employment at Triton Cycles after achieving three A's in mathematics, psychology and computer science. Picture: Oaks Park High School

Another success story of the day was the achievements of twins Tai and Kenny Odelusi who were both awarded A*, A, A; they’re now off to study economics at LSE and physics at UCL respectively.

Destination coordinator Laura Willson commented: “The students have put in a large amount of effort to complete their UCAS applications and to undertake co-curricular activities that will help them progress onto their next steps. I am so pleased with the large number of students who are going to destinations that were one of their top choices.”

The school also impressed with the calibre of apprenticeships and employment secured, with some of its students off to work for the likes of TfL and Cite Gateway.

One such student is James Lawrence, who is set to commence employment with Triton Cycles after achieving three As in mathematics, psychology and computer science.

Year 13 pastoral leader Liam McDonnell added: “We are overwhelmingly impressed with the destinations that students have obtained this year in such unprecedented circumstances.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Loxford lockdown gardeners greening up Ilford

A group of residents have revitalised Loxford Park. Picture: Loxford Gardeners

A-levels: First Isaac Newton students head to study medicine at top universities

Amman Kiani from Isaac Newton Academy is off to study computer science after scoring top marks in his A-level results. Picture: Adam Scott

A-levels: Beal Sixth Form celebrates highest number of students choosing to study medicine

Archchun Karunananthan received three A* and one A. Picture: Jevon Harding

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Loxford lockdown gardeners greening up Ilford

A group of residents have revitalised Loxford Park. Picture: Loxford Gardeners

A-levels: First Isaac Newton students head to study medicine at top universities

Amman Kiani from Isaac Newton Academy is off to study computer science after scoring top marks in his A-level results. Picture: Adam Scott

A-levels: Beal Sixth Form celebrates highest number of students choosing to study medicine

Archchun Karunananthan received three A* and one A. Picture: Jevon Harding

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham United announce Scotland pre-season training camp

West Ham United manager David Moyes after his side's win over Watford

Herons captain Ellis-Grewal classes Hornchurch as most dangerous side in the league

Jahansher Akbar of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Billericay CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 8th August 2020

Essex keeper Wheater enjoying close-up view of spin king Harmer

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with Adam Wheater (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A-levels: Oaks Park enjoys impressive results day as Newbury Park school sends record numbers to Russell Group universities

Oaks Park High School students L-R: Yusuf Farah, Jay Kayaiya and twins Tai and Kenny Odelusi. Picture: Oaks Park High School

Redbridge Council and police launch task force to tackle crime in Ilford Town Centre

The Leader of Redbridge council Jas Athwal, pictured with some of the borough's police officers, says the new multi-agency task force will prove a