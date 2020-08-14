Video

A-levels: Oaks Park enjoys impressive results day as Newbury Park school sends record numbers to Russell Group universities

Oaks Park High School students L-R: Yusuf Farah, Jay Kayaiya and twins Tai and Kenny Odelusi. Picture: Oaks Park High School Archant

Oaks Park High School has enjoyed its best ever A-level results day, as headline figures from UCAS show that the largest proportion of students in the sixth form’s history have been accepted into Russell Group universities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Headteacher Joanne Hamill pictured with Oxford-bound Tehillah Campbell, who is off to study material sciences after obtaining an two A* grades and one A grade. Picture: Oaks Park High School Headteacher Joanne Hamill pictured with Oxford-bound Tehillah Campbell, who is off to study material sciences after obtaining an two A* grades and one A grade. Picture: Oaks Park High School

Despite an uncertain national picture, the Newbury Park school celebrated some excellent results amongst its Year 13 students.

A particular success was that of Oxford-bound Tehillah Campbell, who is off to study material sciences after obtaining two A* grades — in chemistry and physics — and an A in mathematics.

Tehillah, who took advantage of extensive interview preparation and university insight days organised by the school, said she was “looking forward to the experience that was awaiting her”.

Her achievements, and those of all the students, are a great source of pride to headteacher Joanne Hamill, who said: “I am very proud of all the work that Oaks Park sixth form has done in order to get to today. Students leave Oaks Park well equipped future leaders who are passionate about making a positive impact on the world around them and to achieve their future ambitions.”

Headteacher Joanne Hamill pictured with James Lawrence, who is off to undertake employment at Triton Cycles after achieving three A's in mathematics, psychology and computer science. Picture: Oaks Park High School Headteacher Joanne Hamill pictured with James Lawrence, who is off to undertake employment at Triton Cycles after achieving three A's in mathematics, psychology and computer science. Picture: Oaks Park High School

Another success story of the day was the achievements of twins Tai and Kenny Odelusi who were both awarded A*, A, A; they’re now off to study economics at LSE and physics at UCL respectively.

Destination coordinator Laura Willson commented: “The students have put in a large amount of effort to complete their UCAS applications and to undertake co-curricular activities that will help them progress onto their next steps. I am so pleased with the large number of students who are going to destinations that were one of their top choices.”

The school also impressed with the calibre of apprenticeships and employment secured, with some of its students off to work for the likes of TfL and Cite Gateway.

One such student is James Lawrence, who is set to commence employment with Triton Cycles after achieving three As in mathematics, psychology and computer science.

Year 13 pastoral leader Liam McDonnell added: “We are overwhelmingly impressed with the destinations that students have obtained this year in such unprecedented circumstances.”