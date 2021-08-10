News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Education

A Level results 2021: Oaks Park enjoys its best ever grades

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 5:35 PM August 10, 2021   
Pupils receiving their results at Oaks Park High School

Pupils receiving their results at Oaks Park High School - Credit: Oaks Park High School

Oaks Park High School has enjoyed its best ever A Level results. 

Three-quarters of pupils at the school in Newbury Park secured their first-choice university and 33 per cent of applicants accepted places at Russell Group universities. 

Headteacher Joanne Hammill said: “I am incredibly proud of all the work that Oaks Park sixth form has done in order to get to today. 

“Despite the circumstances and disruption to the school year, they have demonstrated the resilience and capacity to rise to the challenges faced to achieve their goals. 

“I am very grateful to all the hard-working staff at Oaks Park who have supported and inspired the students during the past two years.” 

You may also want to watch:

Particular successes were those of Krish Patel and Emily Teo. 

Krish will be studying robotics, mechatronics and control engineering after receiving 4 A* grades, while Emily achieved 3 A* grades and will read economics at the London School of Economics. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing
  2. 2 A Level results 2021: Loxford pupil with cerebral palsy celebrates King's College medicine place
  3. 3 Man, 25, stabbed in the stomach in Ilford
  1. 4 'A monster': Chigwell rapist jailed after torturing woman and taking selfies as she lay injured
  2. 5 Redbridge sees active travel funding halted after scrapping LTN scheme
  3. 6 A Level results 2021: Caterham High pupils celebrate grades after 'difficult' year
  4. 7 A Level results 2021: How will results be graded
  5. 8 Hawk missing from Barking found perched on fence in Loxford
  6. 9 Redbridge mayor thanks charity for helping homeless during pandemic
  7. 10 Where are the outstanding Ofsted rated secondary schools in Redbridge?
Education News
London A Level results
Newbury Park News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wajid Rehman, 21, is calling for more first aid training for the general public

Young Citizen Award

Young Citizen: Ilford student who assisted at crash campaigns for more...

Daniel Gayne

person
A&E at Whipps Cross Hospital

Coronavirus

More than 100 patients with Covid-19 at Barts Trust hospitals

Daniel Gayne

person
South Ilford MP Sam Tarry hosted a virtual session for constituents with the Shadow Secretary of Sta

Housing

Sam Tarry MP urges Sadiq Khan to block Goodmayes Tesco development

Daniel Gayne

person
A 45-year-old man from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. Picture: Anthony Devlin /

Metropolitan Police

Weapons seized in Chigwell at suspected illegal firearm factory

Daniel Gayne

person