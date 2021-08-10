A Level results 2021: Oaks Park enjoys its best ever grades
- Credit: Oaks Park High School
Oaks Park High School has enjoyed its best ever A Level results.
Three-quarters of pupils at the school in Newbury Park secured their first-choice university and 33 per cent of applicants accepted places at Russell Group universities.
Headteacher Joanne Hammill said: “I am incredibly proud of all the work that Oaks Park sixth form has done in order to get to today.
“Despite the circumstances and disruption to the school year, they have demonstrated the resilience and capacity to rise to the challenges faced to achieve their goals.
“I am very grateful to all the hard-working staff at Oaks Park who have supported and inspired the students during the past two years.”
Particular successes were those of Krish Patel and Emily Teo.
Krish will be studying robotics, mechatronics and control engineering after receiving 4 A* grades, while Emily achieved 3 A* grades and will read economics at the London School of Economics.
