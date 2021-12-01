No more strikes planned at school but dispute resolution unclear

The dispute has been ongoing for around six months (staff pictured on strike in June) - Credit: Cash Boyle

No more strike action is planned at Oaks Park High School, but it is unclear if this signals an end to a long-running dispute.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) have been striking at the Newbury Park school since June, with demands about the reinstatement of a rep and allegations about the workplace culture.

The NEU has now claimed that a resolution has been reached, but neither the school or Redbridge Council would comment to confirm this.

Venda Premkumar, district secretary of Redbridge NEU, revealed the union would have had to reballot its members this month for further strikes to take place.

She added: "I am pleased to say this will not need to happen now."

The council has said it is satisfied Oaks Park acted “in accordance to their policies in regard to one of the union representatives” and that it would always follow up concerns about any school.

A school spokesperson previously told the Recorder the safety and education of children are its "topmost priorities".