Special needs school in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes continues to be Outstanding, Ofsted says

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 December 2019

Newbridge School in Gresham Drive celebrating getting new play equipment funding from Nationwide staff in Barkingside in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

An academy with campuses in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

Inspectors said pupils are happy and safe at Newbridge School, which is part of the Astrum Multi Academy Trust, while teachers do everything they can to help pupils to learn, enjoy school and become more independent.

The school provides education for pupils with severe and complex special educational needs.

"All adults excel at helping pupils to communicate," inspectors said. "They stop at nothing to find ways of helping pupils to express their likes and dislikes. They help pupils to make friends and enjoy time together.

"Bullying very rarely happens. If it does, teachers deal with it immediately."

Leader and governors want everything they do to make a difference to pupils, Ofsted said, and they use this sense of purpose to keep improving the school.

"They are mindful of staff well-being and appreciate the extra lengths staff go to for the pupils," the report said.

Inspectors said teachers know their pupils very well and notice any changes in appearance, mood or behaviour, and also support families, "helping to prevent things becoming more difficult if problems arise".

"Pupils behave impeccably," inspectors added. "They try hard with their work and are nearly always calm. If they are not, it is usually because there is something exciting going on."

Teachers also provide pupils with experiences outside the classroom, including visits to local shops, a pizzeria, the library and even a theme park.

"Communication, language and literacy education are very well planned," the report said.

"Right from the start, teachers help pupils to find the best form of communication for them so that they can fully take part in lessons.

"One parent wrote, 'Since attending, he gained a voice, something he never had.'"

Astrum Multi Academy Trust was formed in 2017, offering education for pupils with severe and complex special needs.

Chief executive Louise Parr said: "Our vision is to create a partnership of outstanding special schools to support the special needs community in Redbridge and the surrounding area to offer excellent opportunities for pupils and their families."

