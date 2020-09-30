Newbridge School closes campuses in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes due to confirmed Covid cases

An academy school has been forced to shut down entirely for two weeks due to confirmed coronavirus cases.

Newbridge School, a special school with campuses in Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath, is closed to all pupils and staff.

A statement on the school’s website says the decision to close was taken “following the advice of Public Health England’s Coronavirus Response team”.

At Redbridge Council’s education scrutiny committee on September 29, director of education Colin Stewart said the school closed “as a precaution after positive tests in two different classes”.

He added: “All other schools are at least partly open. One of our schools has four cases in four year groups and another has three in three year groups.

“Schools in Redbridge are phenomenally resilient and their ability to adapt is just really awesome to watch.”

In order to demonstrate “how much physical work” was required, he said one deputy head had walked 25,000 steps in one day while working at their school, according to their pedometer.

Public Health England has been contacted for comment.

A request for comment from the school’s trust Astrum was redirected to Redbridge Council, which will provide a statement shortly.