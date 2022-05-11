Redbridge college's careers support for students gets recognition

New City College Redbridge has received an award for the career support it offers students.

It won college of the year at a national awards ceremony hosted by social mobility charity Career Ready.

The college was recognised for excellence in implementing the charity's employability programme.

This includes mentoring from local employers, paid internships, skills masterclasses, networking and workplace visits to businesses.

New City College's Mitus Castillo, senior co-ordinator for personal development and welfare at Redbridge, collected the award.

She said: “I have been running the Career Ready programme at Redbridge for the past five years with the support of our amazing local advisory board and I have seen first-hand how it has benefited our students.

"Some of them were so shy and timid at the start but were transformed into confident and high-achieving young people.

"The programme raised their aspirations through exposing them to the world of work and that allowed them to see that there are so many opportunities out there for them.”