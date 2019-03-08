High achieving New City College students celebrated at awards night
PUBLISHED: 13:54 23 October 2019
It was a night of celebration and inspiration as New City College recognised high achievers at its annual student awards evening.
Students from all of the college's campuses were joined by families, staff and other guests - including mayor John Biggs and GLA member for east London Unmesh Desai - at the Leonardo Royal London City Hotel.
Thirty awards were presented, including Fadomo Abdulrahman receiving the young learner of the year award.
Fadomo spoke no English when she arrived from war-torn Somalia with her family, but progressed to pass nine GCSEs, including an A* in English Literature.
She obtained her BTEC Applied Science diploma at the Redbridge campus, achieving distinctions in all her course work, and is now studying to become a radiographer.
New City College group principal and chief executive Gerry McDonald said: "We celebrated the awe-inspiring achievements of our students, many of whom have overcome incredible odds to become successful.
"We witness the power of further education to change lives and help people achieve their ambitions and dreams."
Special guest was BBC News reporter Ashley John-Baptiste, who spoke about his upbringing in care and achieving his ambition to make it in the broadcasting world.