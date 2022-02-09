Redbridge celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Redbridge apprentice Derrone Edgar started working and training with a civil engineering company in 2020 - Credit: courtesy of Redbridge Council

Redbridge residents are being encouraged to apply for apprenticeships as the borough marks National Apprenticeship Week.

Work Redbridge, the council's employment support portal, is advertising a range of apprenticeships such as a police officer or chef.

Since 2015, it has been supporting residents in gaining employment, training, volunteering and self-employment.

As of December 2021, the portal had helped 1,800 people into active employment.

Derrone Edgar is an apprentice who Work Redbridge placed with Kenson Highways Ltd, a civil engineering company, in 2020.

He said: "When I first started my apprenticeship with Kensons, I wasn't aware of how far this opportunity would take me. Now I am working full time with them and enjoying the experience I have gained with them.

"I would say to anyone who wants to apply for an apprenticeship is do it."

Residents interested in taking up an apprenticeship are invited to find out more during National Apprenticeship Week, which takes place between February 7 and 13.

This year marks the 15th annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships.

It aims to shine a light on the impact of apprenticeships for individuals and businesses.

This year's theme is build the future, looking at how they help people develop skills and knowledge for their career.

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said: "Apprenticeships give local people the opportunity to gain invaluable workplace experience and work towards a qualification, all whilst getting paid.

"Our incredible Work Redbridge team recently helped our 1,800th resident into employment and training and I would encourage anyone looking for apprenticeship placements to contact our team who are on-hand to help you discover your next career opportunity."

The council hosted Metropolitan Police and New City College events on February 8, providing information on police constable and other apprenticeships.

To view a list of Kickstart vacancies within Redbridge schools, visit www.redbridge.gov.uk/young-people/redbridge-youth-hub/kickstart-jobs-schemes

For local training courses, visit www.redbridge.gov.uk/jobs/work-redbridge/training-courses

For further information on apprenticeships, visit www.redbridge.gov.uk/jobs/work-redbridge