Police enquiries into school's alleged employment law breach during strike

Published: 5:18 PM September 29, 2021

The National Education Union was back out on the picket line at Oaks Park High School this morning (September 29), beginning an eleven day strike action. - Credit: NEU

Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing into an alleged breach of employment law at Oaks Park High School.

Earlier this month, The National Education Union (NEU), who returned to the picket line this morning (September 29), accused the school in Newbury Park of unlawfully using agency staff to cover striking teachers and support staff.

The school said support implemented during the strike was "appropriate and legitimate", but the NEU said that it had reported the matter to the police.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that it had received a report regarding an alleged breach of the Employment Act 1973 at a school in Oaks Lane, Newbury Park.

“A crime related incident was recorded and enquiries are ongoing”, the force said.

A spokesperson for Oaks Park told the Recorder that they had not been made aware of any enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

The return to the picket this morning marks the beginning of a further 11 days of strike action over the alleged bullying of staff.

Throughout the dispute, Redbridge Council has maintained that it will always follow up concerns about members of staff with leaders and governors.

Some NEU members at the school will strike today and tomorrow (September 29 and 30), and from Tuesday to Thursday on the subsequent three weeks.

It follows six days of action at the start of the month and successive strikes toward the end of the last academic year.

A meeting between the NEU and the council in the summer was unsuccessful in resolving the union’s concerns.

NEU district secretary Venda Premkumar said: “The local authority and school have a moral responsibility to resolve this dispute as soon as possible."

The union has said it is also in the process of taking the school and council to an employment tribunal.

At 2pm on Saturday, October 2, the union will also be holding a protest rally outside Redbridge Town Hall.

The council did not respond to a request for comment.