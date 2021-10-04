No investigation: Met Police retracts statement about school

Published: 11:49 AM October 4, 2021

The National Education Union was back out on the picket line at Oaks Park High School this morning (September 29), beginning an eleven day strike action. - Credit: NEU

The Met Police has retracted a statement that it was investigating Oaks Park High School.

On September 29, the force told the Recorder that “enquiries are ongoing” after it received a report regarding an alleged breach of the Employment Act 1973 at the school in Oaks Lane, Newbury Park.

However, the Met has now contacted this newspaper to say it is not taking any action as the issue is not a police matter.

A return to the picket line on September 29 marks the beginning of a further 11 days of strike action in the ongoing dispute at the school.

Throughout the dispute, Redbridge Council has maintained it will always follow up concerns about members of staff with leaders and governors.

Some NEU members at the school are set to strike again from Tuesday to Thursday for three weeks.

This follows six days of action at the start of the month and successive strikes toward the end of the last academic year.

You may also want to watch:

A meeting between the NEU and Redbridge Council in the summer was unsuccessful in resolving the dispute between the two parties.

Redbridge Council did not respond to a fresh request for comment.

However, a spokesperson has previously said it regretted disruption caused by the strike action and it was satisfied that the school had acted “in accordance to their policies".

A spokesperson for the school has previously told the Recorder: “The safety and education of children are our topmost priorities, particularly in view of all the disruption to education as a result of Covid.

"Throughout the industrial action involving a small minority of staff, the support implemented was appropriate and legitimate."