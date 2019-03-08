Search

Advanced search

Loxford School maintains Outstanding Ofsted rating for fifth consecutive inspection

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 November 2019

Students celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken Mears

Students celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

An Ilford headteacher has thanked parents and carers for their support after her school maintained its Outstanding Ofsted rating for the fifth consecutive time.

Since 2003, The Loxford School in Loxford Lane has had five Ofsted inspections and on all five occasions has remained outstanding.

The mixed school, which currently has 2,833 pupils aged three to 19, was visited on October 8 and 9 this year while investigators carried out a "No Formal Designation Inspection".

No Formal Designation Inspections are carried out outside the usual Ofsted inspection schedule, and are most often triggered by non-safeguarding related complaints.

In this case, Ofsted said: "The inspection was carried out because her Majesty's chief inspector of education, children's services and skills was concerned about behaviour at the school."

However, inspectors were impressed with what they found.

The final report, dated October 24 but released this week, says: "Leaders and managers have taken effective action to maintain the high standards of behaviour and attitudes identified at the school's previous inspection.

You may also want to watch:

"Safeguarding arrangements are effective.

"The Headteacher and the senior leadership team have very high expectations about how pupils should behave and how staff should manage pupils' behaviour.

"Pupils across the school work very hard in lessons and have high aspirations. They take pride in their work and show respect and courtesy towards each other and staff. Pupils socialise well together during break and lunchtimes.

"Leaders are conscious of the large size of the school and the need to ensure the well-being of pupils."

Inspectors identified just two areas where the school could look to improve.

These were the phasing of breaktimes for primary pupils and the ability of leaders to demonstrate that they have listening to staff, pupil and parent feedback when planning further school improvements.

Responding to the report's findings, headteacher Anita Johnson said: "We are proud to announce that the judgement of this inspection was that Loxford School remains outstanding.

"This represents a significant achievement for Loxford School and exemplifies the dedication of the staff and students.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank parents and carers for their support on our journey to maintain the high standards here."

Most Read

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Redbridge Council pays out £1.3million for consultancy advice on building works

Wanstead High School, where more than £309,000 was spent on consultancy work for a swimming pool revamp. Picture: Ken Mears

Burglar pair jailed after £60,000 of jewellery stolen from Chigwell home

James Bourke. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Redbridge Council pays out £1.3million for consultancy advice on building works

Wanstead High School, where more than £309,000 was spent on consultancy work for a swimming pool revamp. Picture: Ken Mears

Burglar pair jailed after £60,000 of jewellery stolen from Chigwell home

James Bourke. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford coach Redfern wants tackling improvement after heavy defeat

Woodford RFC in action against Harpenden RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Loxford School maintains Outstanding Ofsted rating for fifth consecutive inspection

Students celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Rotarians go Purple4Polio at Lord Mayor’s Show

Redbridge Rotarians wearing

Pregnant woman taken to hospital following car crash in Aldborough Hatch

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash in Painters Road on Tuesday, November 12. Picture: Google Maps

Little Heath School for autistic children opens sensory room

Friends of Little Heath chairwoman Dr Nadia Rahman with a member of the Failrop Lions at the opening of the sensory room. Picture: Surjit Chodda
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists