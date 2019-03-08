Loxford School maintains Outstanding Ofsted rating for fifth consecutive inspection

Students celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

An Ilford headteacher has thanked parents and carers for their support after her school maintained its Outstanding Ofsted rating for the fifth consecutive time.

Since 2003, The Loxford School in Loxford Lane has had five Ofsted inspections and on all five occasions has remained outstanding.

The mixed school, which currently has 2,833 pupils aged three to 19, was visited on October 8 and 9 this year while investigators carried out a "No Formal Designation Inspection".

No Formal Designation Inspections are carried out outside the usual Ofsted inspection schedule, and are most often triggered by non-safeguarding related complaints.

In this case, Ofsted said: "The inspection was carried out because her Majesty's chief inspector of education, children's services and skills was concerned about behaviour at the school."

However, inspectors were impressed with what they found.

The final report, dated October 24 but released this week, says: "Leaders and managers have taken effective action to maintain the high standards of behaviour and attitudes identified at the school's previous inspection.

"Safeguarding arrangements are effective.

"The Headteacher and the senior leadership team have very high expectations about how pupils should behave and how staff should manage pupils' behaviour.

"Pupils across the school work very hard in lessons and have high aspirations. They take pride in their work and show respect and courtesy towards each other and staff. Pupils socialise well together during break and lunchtimes.

"Leaders are conscious of the large size of the school and the need to ensure the well-being of pupils."

Inspectors identified just two areas where the school could look to improve.

These were the phasing of breaktimes for primary pupils and the ability of leaders to demonstrate that they have listening to staff, pupil and parent feedback when planning further school improvements.

Responding to the report's findings, headteacher Anita Johnson said: "We are proud to announce that the judgement of this inspection was that Loxford School remains outstanding.

"This represents a significant achievement for Loxford School and exemplifies the dedication of the staff and students.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank parents and carers for their support on our journey to maintain the high standards here."