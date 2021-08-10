A Level results 2021: Loxford pupil with cerebral palsy celebrates King's College medicine place

Published: 1:27 PM August 10, 2021

Pupils at Loxford School Sixth Form are celebrating after receiving their A Level results today.

More than 220 students got their results from the college in Loxford Lane on Tuesday, August 10.

Among those celebrating was Esha Ilyas, 18, who found out this morning that her place on the medicine course at King’s College London had been confirmed.

Esha said that she was “screaming” when she checked the UCAS website this morning, before going into school to find out that she had attained an A in mathematics, an A in chemistry, and a B in biology.

“I was a bit worried, especially for biology, that was my hardest subject,” she said.

“It was a big relief because you work so hard, there’s all the entrance exams and the interview, it’s a really stressful process.”

Esha suffers from cerebral palsy – a movement disorder which means she gets fatigued easily – and said that she had found pandemic-era learning a challenge.

She said: “Studying from home, you’re at the computer all day long, and it just felt much more tiring than going into school.

“But the support was really good. Teachers were calling, checking in on us, making sure we were good in terms of our mental health, our physical health.”

She gave a “shout out” to Loxford’s special educational needs department for their support and to her chemistry teacher Patricia Oremosu for making her love a subject she had previously “hated”.

Anita Johnson, head of the school, said she was proud of what Esha had achieved.

“She is one of the most delightful young ladies,” she said.

“We’ve worked with her for seven years very closely to ensure that she enables her dream of one day being a doctor.”

Ms Johnson said that one Loxford student graduating this year had received a full scholarship to study at Harvard and that a number of other students were going to study economics or medicine at King's College London.

She added: “I’ve been doing the job at Loxford for a number of years and it is an amazing moment, you are like a mother hen who has just lost another set of chicks.

“The kids have done exceptionally well in what I consider to be very difficult circumstances.”