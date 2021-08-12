Published: 12:31 PM August 12, 2021

Year 11 pupils at Kantor King Solomon High School in Barkingside are celebrating their GCSE results today.

Overall, 81 per cent of grades at the Modern Orthodox Judaism comprehensive school were 4-9, 27pc were 7-9, while 77pc of pupils achieved five 4-9 grades including English and maths.

Headteacher Hannele Reece congratulated the students as well as the staff who supported them in achieving their results.

She said: “I’m so proud of the great achievements of all our students despite the challenges and uncertainties of the pandemic.

"I wish all our students the very best in their next steps and look forward to welcoming many of Year 11 back to begin the next stage of their journey.”

Harry Sweeney (left) was among eleven students who received 7-9 grades in all their subjects - Credit: Kantor King Solomon High School

The school gave particular congratulations to 11 students who received grades 7 to 9 in all their subjects.

They are: Hannah-Rosa Bronstein, Emily Chamberlain, Jasmine Doyles, Rebecca Lloyd, Avinhash Nallakumar, Jessica Preston, Laila Schiffman, Sureka Suthakaran, Harry Sweeney, Sophieya Thirugnanasampanthan, and Victoria Zlatkovsky.