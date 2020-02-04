Search

South Woodford nursery told it Requires Improvement by Ofsted inspectors

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 February 2020

Kids Inc Day Nursery in South Woodford has been told it requires improvement by Ofsted inspectors. Picture: Google

A South Woodford nursery says it will build on its strengths and focus on what needs to be improved after being told it Requires Improvement by Ofsted inspectors.

Kids Inc Day Nursery, in Cleveland Road, was rated Good for its quality of education and for behaviour and attitudes during an inspection on January 14.

"The friendly staff team offers a warm, welcoming environment," inspectors said. "Children feel safe and secure. They enjoy a wide range of activities and are happy and keen to attend. Staff are kind, caring and positive role models."

But the nursery was rated Requires Improvement for its personal development and leadership and management.

Inspectors said interactions with children aged two and three are not consistently good enough to support children's care routines.

"For example, children are not taken to the toilet in time and wet themselves during their play," the report says.

Stevie Deeble, senior nursery manager, said three areas that need to be improved all relate to one incident, where information was not passed on to colleagues about a child who was no longer in nappies.

"He was therefore not taken to the toilet every 20 minutes as per our policy when children are potty training," Miss Deeble said. "Regrettably, this was only noticed after a wetting accident."

Inspectors also said the nursery needs to "enhance opportunities for children's independence", which was noted after seeing staff help children under the age of three to pour a cup of water and cut up their lunch.

In response in the comments from Ofsted, the nursery has asked parents for their thoughts about introducing self-serving for children.

"Whilst it is considered good practice by those in the early years sector to allow children to do this, the wellbeing of the children will always come first for us," Miss Deeble said.

"We do not want children to choke on food that is not cut appropriately for their age and stage of development. We do not want children to be hungry because they do not yet have the understanding of portion sizes to be able to confidently serve enough food on to their plates."

Miss Deeble added: "The nursery team and I have already spent a considerable amount of time together to work with staff to focus on what we need to do to improve and build on our strengths.

"Whilst we do not shy away from the areas we need to improve on, it is important to remember the positive points that show children are well cared for, make strong educational progress and have excellent opportunities at the nursery."

