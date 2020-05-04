Redbridge’s Kids in Charge programme provides help for key workers

Kids in Charge have stepped in to give local children a chance to escape the Covid-19 reality and have fun in a stimulating environment at club sites across Redbridge.

The youth centre has had children spread across four sites including Wanstead Youth Centre, Mossford Green Primary School, Gilbert Colvin School and Aldersbrook School.

Additionally, their Nursery RightStart Daycare, in Newbury Park is also providing DayCare for key worker’s children and have been getting them participating in challenges against the staff, sports activities, cooking, Easter egg hunts and much more.

The clubs have been a ray of sunshine for the key worker children, who are missing their parents, whilst they work to support the local community during this difficult time.

It has also provided a stress-free solution to key worker parents allowing them to freely continue to work.

Sarah Cowell, who is a key worker parent, said: “My daughter has loved the holiday club so much, she really enjoyed the football and outdoor activities.

“I felt my daughter was really safe and the staff were lovely and very professional.”

Constantia Barrett, who founded Kids in Charge in 2007, said: “Kids in Charge was developed to create flexible childcare options to suit all patterns. We provide emergency care for those unexpected closures.

“We are constantly looking for what else we can do to support parents and their children. I feel so proud that we have been able to offer our services to those children whose parents are working tirelessly during these difficult times and we look forward to reopening in the future providing more out of school support.”

They have created an online support system for the parents by providing a daily Circle Time online for parents and children who are not able to attend. Additionally, staff have been posting activity videos for children to do at home with their parents as extra support.

Parent Hannah Jacobs added: “Thank you for doing circle time every day. Liam really enjoys being part of it and especially seeing his friends and the staff.”

For more information follow their social media page @kidsinchargeuk.