A Level results 2021: Isaac Newton pupil's joy at ‘dream university’ place

Published: 8:10 PM August 10, 2021

Fatima Jilani, who came over from Pakistan in year 4, will be studying law at the University of Cambridge - Credit: Isaac Newton Academy

Pupils at Isaac Newton Academy received their A Level results, with a number of students gaining places in top universities.

After a year dominated by remote learning and disruption, pupils gathered at the school in Cricklefield Place, Ilford, to pick up their results and celebrate.

Among them was Fatima Jilani, who is set to take up a place studying law at Cambridge University, having achieved three A* grades in economics, English literature, and history, as well as an A* in her EPQ (extended project qualification).

Fatima, who has been awarded a £22,500 Reuben Oxbridge scholarship to support her studies, said she was “over the moon” to have got into her “dream university”.

She said: “I grew up in a single parent household and came over from Pakistan in year 4, so I had to adjust to a whole new country and school system.

“I knew that it was an amazing opportunity and through motivation and bravery, I have got here. My mum is really proud.”

Talhah Sheikh was surprised and "really happy" with his grades, which secured his place studying architectural technology at the University of Westminster. - Credit: Isaac Newton Academy

Another student, Talhah Sheikh, was surprised and “really happy” to achieve an A in chemistry, B in psychology and C in maths, which have secured his place studying architectural technology at the University of Westminster.

Talhah, who has a hearing disability, had been receiving U-grades at the beginning of the year, and said he was “really happy” that his hard work had paid off.

He said: “I did not expect these results and I can’t wait to start university – I am really happy.

“Some people think that you can be limited by your disability, but I feel like I have proven to everyone that, even with my deafness, if you work hard you can achieve anything you want.”

Principal Morgan Haines said he was “thrilled” to see so many pupils securing high grades and progressing to their universities of choice.

He added: “Our students have faced so much uncertainty since the pandemic started, but their commitment to their education has never wavered.

“The systems that we put in place over the last year allowed students to focus on reaching their potential and I’m so proud of everyone today.

“Our year 13 students have worked extremely hard and should be congratulated on their achievements today.”

He thanked the teaching and support staff for keeping the school running smoothly during the pandemic.



