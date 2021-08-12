Published: 4:20 PM August 12, 2021

Pupils at Isaac Newton Academy in Ilford are celebrating after receiving their GCSE grades today.

Morgan Haines, principal of the school in Cricklefield Place, which is part of the Ark multi-academy network, said the results were “testament to our students’ hard work, dedication and resilience”.

He said: “Seeing the joy on our students faces today and such strong results is truly wonderful.

“Today we will be celebrating their achievements and supporting them to make choices about their futures.

He thanked his staff for ensuring the school ran smoothly during a year disrupted by coronavirus.

“Having an excellent remote learning vision in place has ensured our students experienced less disruption to teaching and learning over this past year,” he said.

“This continuity of learning and hard work has led to another fantastic set of academic results.”

This year, pupils were assessed using a mix of evidence, including mock exams, coursework and other work completed as part of their course, such as essays or in-class tests.

Ruqayyah Mansuri achieved eight grade 9 results and one grade 8.

She said: “I am feeling so happy. When I got my results, I straight away ran outside to my dad to show him. He was really shocked and really happy.

“Having done so well it gives me the opportunity to do a range of A levels and therefore open doors for my future studies.”

She said that she missed face to face contact during lockdown and thanked her teachers for their support.

She added: “I have two older sisters who are both going to university this year, so I was hoping to do well and beat their GCSE grades, which I did!”

Ruqayyah is planning to stay at the school for Sixth Form, where she will study maths, further maths, biology, and chemistry.

Mohammed Hussain, who achieved four grade 9s and five grade 8s, said he felt “elated” and was looking forward to telling his dad about his results.

“He has high expectations, so I hope he is proud,” said Mohammed.

He said he wants to study engineering at university, but first he will go to the school’s sixth form to study A Levels in maths, physics, and economics.