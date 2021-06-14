News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Education

Ilford primary teacher joins campaign to get people teaching

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:17 PM June 14, 2021   
New Rush Hall School primary teacher, Emmanuel Awoyelu.

New Rush Hall School primary teacher, Emmanuel Awoyelu. - Credit: Emmanuel Awoyelu

Budding teachers have been encouraged to join virtual careers events as part of a national recruitment drive that aims to inspire people to think of a career in teaching.  

On Saturday, June 26, the free Train To Teach virtual event will be held from 10am to 1pm as part of the Get Into Teaching campaign which helps graduates become teachers. 

Primary school teacher Emmanuel Awoyelu from New Rush Hall School in Ilford will be live on the event to share his “experience and insights”.  

Emmanuel said: “I’m proud to be supporting the campaign and I would encourage anyone who is just starting out in the world of work or looking to switch jobs, to consider a career in teaching. 

“I know the impact good teachers can have on a child, not just in terms of academic success but in teaching a child the importance of social skills, promoting resilience, self-worth and confidence.” 

Find out more at https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk/events 

You may also want to watch:

Education News
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue granted planning permission at appeal

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Despite protesting last year, NHS nurses only received a one per cent pay rise

NHS | Opinion

Wes Streeting: 'Cancer treatment has reinforced my appreciation of NHS'

Wes Streeting MP, Ilford North

Logo Icon
Redbridge councillor discusses operation to dismantle organised begging gangs

Redbridge Council

'We're making progress': Redbridge councillor on tackling organised...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Boundary Commission publishes Redbridge constituency changes

Elections

Boundary review: Proposals to change Redbridge constituencies

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus