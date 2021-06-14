Ilford primary teacher joins campaign to get people teaching

Published: 5:17 PM June 14, 2021

Budding teachers have been encouraged to join virtual careers events as part of a national recruitment drive that aims to inspire people to think of a career in teaching.

On Saturday, June 26, the free Train To Teach virtual event will be held from 10am to 1pm as part of the Get Into Teaching campaign which helps graduates become teachers.

Primary school teacher Emmanuel Awoyelu from New Rush Hall School in Ilford will be live on the event to share his “experience and insights”.

Emmanuel said: “I’m proud to be supporting the campaign and I would encourage anyone who is just starting out in the world of work or looking to switch jobs, to consider a career in teaching.

“I know the impact good teachers can have on a child, not just in terms of academic success but in teaching a child the importance of social skills, promoting resilience, self-worth and confidence.”

Find out more at https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk/events