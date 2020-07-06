Ilford Study Plus Centre reopens

Study Plus Centre have adapted to life during the Covid-19 Pandemic (Pic:Farah Hussain) Archant

Study Plus Centre have quickly adapted to every crisis during the Covid-19 Pandemic including locking their doors ahead of the UK lockdown, swapping to online tuition, and have now opened their doors safely.

The Cranbrook Road Centre in Ilford was the first to close before the governments’ announcement, provided ongoing online support to local residents, gave access to free online memberships and have now opened following the correct procedures, laid out by the government to education settings.

Since the UK’s entry into Phase 3, the centre took the decision to open their centres, although a majority of learners have remained on the online platform, to ensure footfall numbers on-sites remain low.

They made an opening announcement with guidelines to follow on opening, which included social distancing signage on the floor, reception desk adaptations, and sanitising stations.