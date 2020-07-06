Search

Advanced search

Ilford Study Plus Centre reopens

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 July 2020

Study Plus Centre have adapted to life during the Covid-19 Pandemic (Pic:Farah Hussain)

Study Plus Centre have adapted to life during the Covid-19 Pandemic (Pic:Farah Hussain)

Archant

Study Plus Centre have quickly adapted to every crisis during the Covid-19 Pandemic including locking their doors ahead of the UK lockdown, swapping to online tuition, and have now opened their doors safely.

You may also want to watch:

The Cranbrook Road Centre in Ilford was the first to close before the governments’ announcement, provided ongoing online support to local residents, gave access to free online memberships and have now opened following the correct procedures, laid out by the government to education settings.

Since the UK’s entry into Phase 3, the centre took the decision to open their centres, although a majority of learners have remained on the online platform, to ensure footfall numbers on-sites remain low.

They made an opening announcement with guidelines to follow on opening, which included social distancing signage on the floor, reception desk adaptations, and sanitising stations.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Redbridge sees number of job vacancies plummet

Job vacancies dropped in Redbridge during lockdown, down 38pc since before lockdown and 49pc before last year.

Regulars return to Redbridge pubs and hairdressers on ‘Super Saturday’ after months away

Staff members Lisa Wiles, Lina Masyte and Paula Raudzepa at The Prince of Wales in Ilford which opened its doors to serve its first drinks since lockdown began. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Super Saturday: Some Redbridge pubs staying shut while others testing the waters on re-opening

Wanstead Fringe - The Duke

Most Read

Redbridge sees number of job vacancies plummet

Job vacancies dropped in Redbridge during lockdown, down 38pc since before lockdown and 49pc before last year.

Regulars return to Redbridge pubs and hairdressers on ‘Super Saturday’ after months away

Staff members Lisa Wiles, Lina Masyte and Paula Raudzepa at The Prince of Wales in Ilford which opened its doors to serve its first drinks since lockdown began. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Super Saturday: Some Redbridge pubs staying shut while others testing the waters on re-opening

Wanstead Fringe - The Duke

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford Study Plus Centre reopens

Study Plus Centre have adapted to life during the Covid-19 Pandemic (Pic:Farah Hussain)

Boxing returns with behind-closed-doors BT Studios bill

Light middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

West Ham Women to move to Chadwell Heath base

The main stand during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

West Ham Women get fantastic five to extend contracts

Gilly Flaherty of West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 6

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA)