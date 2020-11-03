Search

Survey reveals thousands of pupils missing school due to Covid-19 in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 November 2020

Redbridge Educational Wellbeing Team is holding a series of workshops to help support wellbeing after half term. Picture: PA/Jacob King

PA Wire/PA Images

At least 5,300 pupils were absent from Redbridge schools on just one day in October, a snapshot government survey reveals.

With falling attendance rates across England the Association of School and College Leaders is calling for the government to provide more support and guidance to schools.

The Department of Education’s survey of school attendance showed 5,378 pupils were absent from Redbridge schools on October 15 – with an overall attendance rate of 87 percent.

Of these, 65pc were absent from secondary schools, 31pc from primary schools and around 3pc from special schools.

The survey only looked at state-funded schools, of which 69pc responded, so it is likely even more pupils were off throughout the area.

The figures, which were placed in the House of Commons library following a written question from MP Margaret Greenwood, showed the total attendance rate across England was 89pc – down from 90pc a week earlier.

The DfE said up to 412,000 children did not attend school for Covid-19 related reasons, with the majority self-isolating due to potential contact with a case of coronavirus.

More than a fifth of schools said they had one or more pupils self-isolating who had been asked to do so due to potential contact with a case of coronavirus inside the school.

In Redbridge, 87pc of secondary pupils were in class on October 15.

This was equal to the average across London, which was one of the highest in England.

Parts of London recorded secondary school attendances as high as 94pc, close to the usual national average.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The government has to set out clear plans on how next year’s GCSEs and A-levels will be fair to students given that they are being disrupted to a widely differing extent.

“The plans that have been set out so far amount to no more than tinkering at the edges and don’t go anywhere near far enough. Schools and students need a robust plan and they need it now.”

While the government has said exams will go ahead in 2021, but held three weeks later than usual, the National Education Union said the mistakes of 2020 risk being repeated.

Avis Gilmore, deputy general secretary of the NEU, said: “We need to see a reduction in what is assessed, and a serious conversation with the profession to ensure a robust national system of moderated centre-assessed grades.

“Decisive action is needed to ensure schools and colleges have a clear path forward, giving students and their families the reassurance that an examination system is in place that ensures fairness across the country.”

A DfE spokeswoman said schools were expected to provide pupils with remote education when they were self-isolating and headteachers could decide how to use their school’s premium allocation funding to tackle the impact of lost teaching time on pupils.

She added: “Exams are the fairest way of judging a student’s performance, which is why they will go ahead next year, underpinned by contingency measures developed in partnership with the sector.

“Over the coming weeks we will jointly identify any risks to exams and the measures needed to address potential disruption, with fairness for students continuing to be our priority.”

Man dead after Ilford shooting

Balfour Road remains cordoned off between Dunedin Road and Wellesley Road after a man was shot dead last night (November 1). Picture: Cash Boyle

Parents raise concerns about changes to sex education in Redbridge schools

The syllabus will come into effect next September, when new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Construction begins on Mercato Ilford following delayed start

Concepts for Mercato Ilford, which started construction after a delayed start. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Private companies could have say in how NHS money is spent in borough after CCG merger

CCGs are in charge of buying health services for their area from providers like hospitals, charities or private companies. Picture: PA Images

Fire extinguishers used on police at Goodmayes shisha lounge as they tried to stop illegal party

The Basement Shisha Lounge is in Goodmayes Road. Picture: Google Streetview

