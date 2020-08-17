Search

Advanced search

A-levels: Redbridge students ‘left in the dark’ after government U-turn on ‘unfair’ results

PUBLISHED: 18:45 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 17 August 2020

Following an uproar and protests this weekend the government made a U-turn on its A-levels results grading. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Following an uproar and protests this weekend the government made a U-turn on its A-levels results grading. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

PA Wire/PA Images

The government has made a U-turn on its A-levels and GCSEs grading system after critics called it “unfair” and likened it to “a postcode lottery”.

Today the government announced that students will now receive grades by their teachers and not based on the grading system determined by Ofqual, the exams regulator.

After protests this weekend due to what some deemed to be an unfair system, some students in Redbridge are now left in the dark about what the change means for their future.

In the original A-level results issued last week, according to Ofqual, 39.1pc of marks were reduced from those expected, with 35.6pc reduced by one grade, 3.3pc reduced by two and 0.2pc by three.

Lucy Burns, 18, who attended Wanstead High School, was rejected from her two top university choices - York and Lancaster – to study biochemistry after her grades were downgraded from the predicted AAB to BCE in maths, biology and chemistry.

Lucy said the government’s reversal “should be good news for me as I should hopefully still get into my first choice university but I’m not quite trusting it until it happens and I’m still quite worried about whether the university will actually attempt me”.

She said she’s also worried whether, even if the university accepts her, it will have accommodation now that so many people have already been given their offer.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson apologised for the distress the process has caused young people and hopes the change offers certainty and reassurance.

You may also want to watch:

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for young people who were unable to take their exams.

“We worked with Ofqual to construct the fairest possible model, but it is clear that the process of allocating grades has resulted in more significant inconsistencies than can be resolved through an appeals process.

“We now believe it is better to offer young people and parents certainty by moving to teacher assessed grades for both A and AS level and GCSE results.”

Council leader Jas Athwal, who wrote to the education secretary before the U-turn to appeal to change the grading system, said he was “absolutely delighted” by the government’s shift.

“This is fantastic news and was the direct result of pressure from teachers, parents and students across the country who organised immediately to campaign for justice.

“The results announced last week were an insult to their hard work and the hard work of our young people and their parents.

“I said last week that the unfair results could not stand and I am overjoyed that the government has finally seen sense.”

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting tweeted: “This is a mess entirely of the government’s making. They now need to bend over backwards to support universities to honour their offers. Inevitably they’re left cleaning up the government’s mess.”

A pupil from Oaks Park High School who didn’t want to be named said students like him have been waiting for their A-level grades from teachers since Thursday but have yet to receive them.

He said: “It’s a shambles because we’ve been left in the dark with no idea when we’ll receive our grades and we’ve just been told to be patient.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Families unable to open windows at South Woodford temporary housing scheme as temperatures hit 36 degrees

The temporary homes in Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google Streetview

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Chigwell resident cycling to Southend for team at Queen’s Hospital who helped mum back from the brink

Adam Shinebroom pictured with mum Hazel. Adam is taking part in a charity cycle from Chigwell to Southend in September to raise money for the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Families unable to open windows at South Woodford temporary housing scheme as temperatures hit 36 degrees

The temporary homes in Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google Streetview

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Chigwell resident cycling to Southend for team at Queen’s Hospital who helped mum back from the brink

Adam Shinebroom pictured with mum Hazel. Adam is taking part in a charity cycle from Chigwell to Southend in September to raise money for the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Our Daggers blogger gives his reaction to the club’s fans forum

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Simon Harmer impresses for Essex in rain-affected clash with Sussex

Essex players take a drinks break and spray disinfectant during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

A-levels: Redbridge students ‘left in the dark’ after government U-turn on ‘unfair’ results

Following an uproar and protests this weekend the government made a U-turn on its A-levels results grading. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Leyton Orient tie youngster Ruel Sotiriou down with contract extension

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions