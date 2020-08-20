Search

GCSE results: Successful day at Kantor King Solomon High School with three quarter of grades a pass or above

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 August 2020

Students from Barkingside’s Kantor King Solomon High School after receiving their GCSE results today, Thursday August 20. L-R: Sam Chevin, Sam Feldman, Drew Cole, Ari Carmel-Brown and Toby Harris. Picture: Kantor King Solomon High School

Students from Barkingside’s Kantor King Solomon High School after receiving their GCSE results today, Thursday August 20. L-R: Sam Chevin, Sam Feldman, Drew Cole, Ari Carmel-Brown and Toby Harris. Picture: Kantor King Solomon High School

The headteacher at Barkingside’s Kantor King Solomon High School has congratulated students on achieving “a fantastic set of results” in what has been “a very difficult year”.

L-R: Yusha Haque, Adham Ahmed and Maleeha Mughal. Picture: Kantor King Solomon High SchoolL-R: Yusha Haque, Adham Ahmed and Maleeha Mughal. Picture: Kantor King Solomon High School

Hannele Reece praised the efforts of the Year 11 students, following the news that 75 per cent of the school’s grades were 4-9 (a standard pass or higher), with 31 pc between 7 and 9 (the equivalent of an A and A* grade).

Ms Reece particularly congratulated the number of students who received grades 7-9 in all their subjects, including the pictured Sam Chevin and Sam Feldman.

She added: “It has been a very difficult year for students who should have taken public examinations this summer. I am very proud of all the work our students and teachers have put in to make these fantastic results possible.

“I wish all our students the very best of luck in their next steps.”

