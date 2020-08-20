GCSE results: Successful day at Kantor King Solomon High School with three quarter of grades a pass or above
PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 August 2020
Archant
The headteacher at Barkingside’s Kantor King Solomon High School has congratulated students on achieving “a fantastic set of results” in what has been “a very difficult year”.
Hannele Reece praised the efforts of the Year 11 students, following the news that 75 per cent of the school’s grades were 4-9 (a standard pass or higher), with 31 pc between 7 and 9 (the equivalent of an A and A* grade).
You may also want to watch:
Ms Reece particularly congratulated the number of students who received grades 7-9 in all their subjects, including the pictured Sam Chevin and Sam Feldman.
She added: “It has been a very difficult year for students who should have taken public examinations this summer. I am very proud of all the work our students and teachers have put in to make these fantastic results possible.
“I wish all our students the very best of luck in their next steps.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.