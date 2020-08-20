Search

GCSE results: Quartet of students amongst top performers as Ilford’s Isaac Newton Academy enjoys strong showing

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 August 2020

Yumna Saleem achieved 9s in all of her subjects at GCSE level. The 16-year-old thanked her teachers for helping her get one step closer to her dream of a career in medicine. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy

Yumna Saleem achieved 9s in all of her subjects at GCSE level. The 16-year-old thanked her teachers for helping her get one step closer to her dream of a career in medicine. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy

A quartet of high-achieving pupils are amongst those celebrating their GCSE results at Isaac Newton Academy.

16-year-old Jay Amin is set to study biology, maths, chemistry and economics at A-level after obtaining all 9s at GCSE, alongside one 8 in computer science. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy16-year-old Jay Amin is set to study biology, maths, chemistry and economics at A-level after obtaining all 9s at GCSE, alongside one 8 in computer science. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy

With many of its students set to remain at the academy for sixth form, its executive principal Jane Witheford praised their hard work during “an uncertain time”.

Ms Whiteford said: “They have worked extremely hard throughout their time at Isaac Newton Academy and today we are celebrating their achievements and supporting them to make choices about their futures.

“Whatever their next steps, they have the learning power and character to be really successful. Congratulations Year 11!”

Special mention was made of the school’s highest achievers, many of whom achieved 8s and 9s across the board.

16-year-old Eleanor Brant is set to study biology, maths and psychology at A-level after obtaining all 9s at GCSE, alongside one 8 in chemistry. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy16-year-old Eleanor Brant is set to study biology, maths and psychology at A-level after obtaining all 9s at GCSE, alongside one 8 in chemistry. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy

Yumna Saleem managed a clean sweep by getting 9s in all her subjects; the 16-year-old — who aspires to a career in medicine — said: “I couldn’t be happier – I got straight 9s. I hoped I was going to do well, but I wasn’t expecting this.

“The teachers have been amazing, I wouldn’t have got 9s if I hadn’t been taught really well so the school has really helped me and I am grateful.”

Jay Amin achieved 9s in all of his subjects, with the exception of one 8 in computer science.

16-year-old Devanshi Shah is set to study biology, chemistry, maths and psychology at A-level after obtaining all 9s at GCSE, alongside one 8 in English language. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy16-year-old Devanshi Shah is set to study biology, chemistry, maths and psychology at A-level after obtaining all 9s at GCSE, alongside one 8 in English language. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy

The 16-year-old said he “wasn’t expecting to get eight 9s”, and thanked those who have “pushed me to keep doing better”.

Both Eleanor Brunt and Devanshi Shah performed similarly to Jay, with respect to getting all 9s with one eight each.

Eleanor said she is staying with the academy for sixth form as a result of feeling “very supported” by her teachers, with the 16-year-old planning to study maths, biology and psychology.

Devanshi also paid tribute to the support she has received, saying that her results wouldn’t have been possible “without the teachers pushing me to work hard”.

The student, also 16, is returning to the academy to study biology, chemistry, maths and psychology.

Sugra Alibhai, the academy’s senior vice principal and head of sixth form, added that the school was “incredibly proud of this cohort of students”.

