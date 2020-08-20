Search

Advanced search

GCSE results: Woodbridge High School headteacher praises ‘superb resilience’ of pupils during challenging year

PUBLISHED: 18:00 20 August 2020

Students from Woodbridge High celebrate as they overcome difficult circumstances to achieve brilliant results in their GCSE examinations. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle

Students from Woodbridge High celebrate as they overcome difficult circumstances to achieve brilliant results in their GCSE examinations. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle

Archant

As Woodbridge High School celebrates a successful results day, headteacher Steven Hogan said pupils deserve immense credit for how they have managed the difficulties of this academic year.

Students from Woodbridge High School study their newly-received GCSE results. Picture: Sheila Qazi-FazleStudents from Woodbridge High School study their newly-received GCSE results. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle

Speaking after the school’s year 11 students received their GCSE results, Mr Hogan praised the group for how they dealt with a series of potentially-damaging obstacles.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “The interruption to their schooling, the cancellation of exams, and the isolation of lockdown proved to be an enormous challenge, but one which they rose to with superb resilience and immense strength of character.

“They carried on working in the face of huge uncertainty, with the clear understanding that whether they were to sit their exams or not, learning is for life and not just for the exam hall.”

Commending the “excellent results” which will allow most pupils to remain at the school for sixth form, Mr Hogan said that many were feeling “a sense of anxiety” as a result of last week’s A-level controversy: “They have been watching the A-level grading fiasco unfold in the news and wondering what would happen to them. The government’s standardisation model was finally abandoned on Monday, and I welcome this due to the unfairness that it imposed on individual students.”

The headteacher concluded by paying tribute to the “partnership between teachers, parents and students” that makes achievement possible, adding that the students are a “credit”, both to themselves and to the school.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ilford Lane tea room accuses residents of harassing staff in argument over late night opening

Chaiiwala in Ilford Lane wants to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Picture: LDRS

Families unable to open windows at South Woodford temporary housing scheme as temperatures hit 36 degrees

The temporary homes in Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google Streetview

Two Redbridge men arrested after four stabbed in nightclub fight

Two men from Redbridge were part of a group of six arrested in connection with four men being stabbed in a fight outside a nightclub.

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ilford Lane tea room accuses residents of harassing staff in argument over late night opening

Chaiiwala in Ilford Lane wants to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Picture: LDRS

Families unable to open windows at South Woodford temporary housing scheme as temperatures hit 36 degrees

The temporary homes in Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google Streetview

Two Redbridge men arrested after four stabbed in nightclub fight

Two men from Redbridge were part of a group of six arrested in connection with four men being stabbed in a fight outside a nightclub.

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient look to bring in right players with a tight budget

Ouss Cisse celebrates Orient's first goal against Oldham. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Wanstead & Snaresbrook held a virtual race night to raise funds for NHS

Wanstead & Snaresbrook CC held a Virtual Race Nite to raise funds for the club and NHS Charities Together (Pic: Wanstead CC)

Ilford captain Jacobs insists heading in right direction of long-term success is the goal

Frenford CC vs Ilford CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at the Jack Carter Centre on 1st August 2020

Premier League fixtures: West Ham start at home to Newcastle United

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to players during the drinks break

GCSE results: Quartet of students amongst top performers as Ilford’s Isaac Newton Academy enjoys strong showing

Yumna Saleem achieved 9s in all of her subjects at GCSE level. The 16-year-old thanked her teachers for helping her get one step closer to her dream of a career in medicine. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy