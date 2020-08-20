GCSE results: Woodbridge High School headteacher praises ‘superb resilience’ of pupils during challenging year

Students from Woodbridge High celebrate as they overcome difficult circumstances to achieve brilliant results in their GCSE examinations. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle Archant

As Woodbridge High School celebrates a successful results day, headteacher Steven Hogan said pupils deserve immense credit for how they have managed the difficulties of this academic year.

Students from Woodbridge High School study their newly-received GCSE results. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle Students from Woodbridge High School study their newly-received GCSE results. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle

Speaking after the school’s year 11 students received their GCSE results, Mr Hogan praised the group for how they dealt with a series of potentially-damaging obstacles.

He said: “The interruption to their schooling, the cancellation of exams, and the isolation of lockdown proved to be an enormous challenge, but one which they rose to with superb resilience and immense strength of character.

“They carried on working in the face of huge uncertainty, with the clear understanding that whether they were to sit their exams or not, learning is for life and not just for the exam hall.”

Commending the “excellent results” which will allow most pupils to remain at the school for sixth form, Mr Hogan said that many were feeling “a sense of anxiety” as a result of last week’s A-level controversy: “They have been watching the A-level grading fiasco unfold in the news and wondering what would happen to them. The government’s standardisation model was finally abandoned on Monday, and I welcome this due to the unfairness that it imposed on individual students.”

The headteacher concluded by paying tribute to the “partnership between teachers, parents and students” that makes achievement possible, adding that the students are a “credit”, both to themselves and to the school.