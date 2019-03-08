GCSE results: Mayfield School's headteachers 'immensely proud' of results

Syeda Hussain from Mayfield School. Picture: Angela Bond Archant

The co-headteachers of Mayfield School in Goodmayes have said they are "immensely proud" of the hard work of their students, staff and achievements.

Joseph Shoko from Mayfield School. Picture: Angela Bond Joseph Shoko from Mayfield School. Picture: Angela Bond

One sixth of all grades award to pupils were a Grade 7 of above, including 54 Grade 9s.

The school's top achiever, Altamash Butt, achieved nine Grade 9s, along with one Grade 8. He will continue his journey sitting his A-levels.

"Our students have continued to perform well in the newly reformed GCSEs," said deputy headteacher, Bill Pointon.

"They should all be proud of their results as they have worked hard amid continued changes and have risen to the challenge."

The school's top achieving girl, Syeda Hussain, came away with five Grade 9s and five Grade 9s.

Joseph Shoko also made fantastic progress while at Mayfield, achieving one Grade 9, two Grade 8s, five Grade 6s and one Grade 5.