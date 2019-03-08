Search

GCSE results: Loxford School celebrates best results in school's history

PUBLISHED: 13:49 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 22 August 2019

Students celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken Mears

Students celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken Mears

Loxford School is celebrating "phenomenal success" with the school's best ever set of GCSE results.

Hashim Hafeez, Viktorija Balcailyte, Ali Aftab, Arif Khan, Khafia Akhtar and Iqra Mahmood celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken MearsHashim Hafeez, Viktorija Balcailyte, Ali Aftab, Arif Khan, Khafia Akhtar and Iqra Mahmood celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken Mears

The school is celebrating a projected Progress 8 score of 0.9 and anticipates this will put it within the top 3per cent of schools nationally.

The school has seen a further increase in the number of 8 and 9 grades, alongside an excellent set of Level Two BTEC results.

Results in core subjects were particularly strong with more than 85pc of students attaining a Grade 4 (equivalent to a Grade C) or above in English, maths and science.

The percentage of students achieving 5 or more standard GCSE passes (equivalent to a Grade C or above) is 82pc.

Students celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Mayam Ali, Shamika Lee, Shakira Lee and Areesha Durrani. Picture: Ken MearsStudents celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Mayam Ali, Shamika Lee, Shakira Lee and Areesha Durrani. Picture: Ken Mears

Headteacher Anita Johnson said: "We are incredibly proud of our student's achievements.

"14pc of our students gained Grade 7-9 in all their subjects - a phenomenal personal achievement and outstanding for us as a non-selective local community school.

"Whilst acknowledging the enormous achievements of the most able is very important, what gives us the greatest pleasure is the consistent progress that many of our students make irrespective of their ability, personal circumstances or starting point.

Loveeza Satti and Kareena Tooray celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken MearsLoveeza Satti and Kareena Tooray celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken Mears

"We have fantastic dedication from the students and unwavering belief from staff, which is the perfect recipe for success.

"You just cannot beat excellent teaching and exam preparation combined with terrific effort from our students.

"The fabulous support of our students from parents over the last five years, especially over the last few months, of their schooling is also very much appreciated.

"It is not an easy time to live with a teenager; the support that has been shown through attendance at revision events and ensuring their children have the right working environment at home has enabled our students to flourish and subsequently celebrate these wonderful results.

Students celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken MearsStudents celebrating their GCSE exam results at Loxford School. Picture: Ken Mears

"The students are all set to start their sixth form education - an exciting time for them and us - we know they will continue to work hard and be a credit to the school.

"These results will allow our students to follow the path of their choice, whether that be to Oxbridge, a Russell Group University or a degree apprenticeship.

"We are all very proud."

