GCSE results: 'Outstanding' success for Isaac Newton Academy pupils

PUBLISHED: 13:45 22 August 2019

L-R: Isaac Newton Academy pupils - Adan Jamal, Saira Musab, Yusaf Butt, Qashrina Collier, Zihan Mollah, Aasiya Jilani, Ibraheem Imran. Picture: Adam Scott

L-R: Isaac Newton Academy pupils - Adan Jamal, Saira Musab, Yusaf Butt, Qashrina Collier, Zihan Mollah, Aasiya Jilani, Ibraheem Imran. Picture: Adam Scott

Pupils at Isaac Newton Academy in Ilford are celebrating an "outstanding" set of GCSE results.

Isaac Newton Academy pupil Nathan Afsar. Picture: Adam ScottIsaac Newton Academy pupil Nathan Afsar. Picture: Adam Scott

The percentage of students achieving the benchmark score of 4 or better in English and maths (equivalent to a C) was 79per cent.

The percentage of students achieving the highest grades 9-7 in all of their subjects was 28pc and the percentage of students achieving grades 9-6 in all of their subjects was 44pc.

Yaaseen Taher, 16, was one of the highest achievers with five Grade 9s and three Grade 8s.

He said: "I feel amazing. I did really well. I came to the school in Year 9 and I was below average academically.

Isaac Newton Academy pupils Tom Cater and Noah Hawthorne. Picture: Adam ScottIsaac Newton Academy pupils Tom Cater and Noah Hawthorne. Picture: Adam Scott

"The teachers supported me so much and this school is incredible and has really helped me to excel.

"The hard work has paid off. I aspire to study pure maths at Cambridge.

Mehzabin Khan also achieved five Grade 9s and three Grade 8s and said she exceeded her own expectations.

Isaac Newton Academy pupil Mehzabin Khan. Picture: Adam ScottIsaac Newton Academy pupil Mehzabin Khan. Picture: Adam Scott

"I want to thank my teachers - they helped me a lot. I only joined half-way through Year 10 and my teachers guided me and taught me resilience and hard work, which has now paid off.

"My parents have also been really supportive."

Isaac Newton Academy's interim principal Jo Spencer said: "We are thrilled that our students at INA have achieved a fantastic set of GCSE results for the third year running.

"The students, teachers and staff at the school have all worked extremely hard and this is reflected through this year's results.

Isaac Newton Academy pupils Tom Cater and Noah Hawthorne. Picture: Adam ScottIsaac Newton Academy pupils Tom Cater and Noah Hawthorne. Picture: Adam Scott

"The results show what can be achieved through a positive mind-set, fantastic teaching, a great work ethic, great resources and the strong partnership between INA and our families.

"We look forward to seeing our students continue their journey and achieve equally outstanding outcomes in our sixth form and then at university."

