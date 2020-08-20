GCSE results: Caterham High School student overcame deadly heart condition to get top marks

Ibraheem Hossain overcame a deadly heart condition this year but it didn't stop him from getting top grades on GCSE results day at Caterham High School in Ilford. Picture: David Mirzoeff ©David Mirzoeff 2020. All rights reserved.

A student today told how he overcame a deadly heart condition to achieve a string of top GCSE grades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So proud seeing @Caterham_High on GMB this morning. Congratulations to all the students and the dedicated staff led by Belinda Chapple. https://t.co/jHQb4nqybT — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) August 20, 2020

Ibraheem Hossain, who studies at Caterham High School, Clayhall, was hospitalised and missed a month of school at the beginning of the year when his heart began to beat five times quicker than it should.

He returned to classes briefly before being sent home for the Covid-19 lockdown.

Today he learned he had achieved a string of top grades, including 8s in religious studies and drama.

Doctors diagnosed Ibraheem with supraventricular tachycardia, a condition where your heart suddenly beats much faster than normal.

Nasrin Begum (left) and Cydney Welsh (right), who balanced her studies with hours of ice skating training every week. Picture: David Mirzoeff Nasrin Begum (left) and Cydney Welsh (right), who balanced her studies with hours of ice skating training every week. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Ibraheem’s heart rate at one point got up to 280 beats per minute.

He said: “I never expected to do this well. Drama is my favourite subject and I want to go on to drama school after A-levels.

“But it’s quite physical and practical and when I was ill I was just so worried I wouldn’t get the grades.”

He said he couldn’t have done it without the support of his teachers who regularly called and emailed him while he was ill to check on him.

Radyah Rahman, 16, got all 9s and one 8 in her GCSEs. Picture: David Mirzoeff Radyah Rahman, 16, got all 9s and one 8 in her GCSEs. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Last year Caterham High School was ranked in the top 25 most improved schools in the country.

Also, among those achieving record breaking grades was Cydney Welsh, 16, who got all 7s,8s and 9s.

You may also want to watch:

She had to balance her studies with dozens of hours of ice skating training a week, which also saw her crowned British synchronised champion last year.

She said: “It was tough at times with all the training.

“Before lockdown I was skating 12 hours a week plus doing all the fitness training. My teachers have been really supportive. I’m so shocked and happy I did this well.”

Radyah Rahman, 16, got 9s and one 8 in her GCSEs.

She said: “I was screaming when I opened them. I’m so unbelievably happy, I can’t believe it. I can’t thank my teachers enough, they’ve been so supportive.”

Nasrin Begum, 16, also opened her results to reveal all 8s and 9s.

She added: “It’s been a tough year at times with the lockdown but I’m really happy with my results. I can’t wait to start A-levels.”

Headteacher Belinda Chapple said: “I am so proud of all of the Caterham Class of 2020.

“In a time of great uncertainty our students have still achieved well with so many now able to step forward into our sixth form and continue on their road to success.”

Ms Chapple called the progress she has seen in the school since she took over as headteacher has been “remarkable”.

“This is a school transformed by a more rigorous approach to the fundamentals, teaching and learning and driving up aspiration”.

“I said when I took over as headteacher that I would turn this one of the best schools in the borough, the school of choice for local parents, and last week with Sixth Form students going off to study medicine and to Oxford, and these results today, we are well on our way.”