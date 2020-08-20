GCSE results: Chigwell’s West Hatch High School students praised for ‘diligence and dedication’ during strange and stressful year

Charlotte Stevens earned the top grades at West Hatch High School with nine grade 9s and one grade 7. Picture: West Hatch High School Archant

Students at West Hatch High School have been praised for their “diligence and dedication” during a difficult year as they celebrate their GCSE results.

The vast majority of the Chigwell school’s GCSE students are now enrolling into the school’s sixth form.

Charlotte Stevens received nine 9s and one 7.

Dora Szabo and Charlotte Kent also excelled both with seven 9s and two 8s.

Headteacher Daniel Leonard said sitting exams is normally stressful enough but this year’s absence of them proved to be even more so.

He said: “This is a special year group who have worked exceptionally hard in preparation for their GCSE examinations and I am disappointed they were unable to finish their courses in the normal manner.

“However the results they have achieved are the culmination of their diligence and dedication and they should be very proud of themselves. We certainly are.

As a result of this year’s unique grading system the school has chosen to not release overall figures but singled out students with the highest grades.

Mr Leonard added: “Although we have highlighted our top attainers we are equally proud of those who have made the most progress in their studies.

“We are all looking forward to returning to school in September and being able to celebrate the accomplishments of our students and watch them further grow and develop inside and outside of the classroom.”