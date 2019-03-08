GCSE results: Oaks Park High School records best results in its 18-year history

Joanne Hamill (Headteacher),with pupils Laibah Niaz , Aryan Majmudar , Nyah Mckarkiel-Powell Gabrielle Artiaga , Hrithik Unmathallegadoo , Alexandra Hillsden ,Tanvir Chowdhury. Picture: Oaks Park Archant

Oaks Park High School students and staff are celebrating the best set of results since the school opened in 2001.

Headteacher Joanne Hamill put the excellent outcomes at the school in Oaks Lane, Newbury Park, down to the combined effort, determination and good working relationships between students, staff and parents at Oaks Park High School.

She said: "I am very grateful to all our hardworking and determined colleagues who have inspired, encouraged and challenged our students to achieve their very best.

"Our excellent results this year show how much progress we continue to make year on year."

This year's results place the school among the top 10pc of schools for progress in the entire country.

In total, 73pc of students achieved passing grades (Grades 4-9) in both English and maths, while individually the pass rate for both subjects was 79pc.