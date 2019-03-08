GCSE results: Ursuline Academy Ilford's Year 11s return bumper crop of top grades

Ursuline students Charlotte Hazell,Safa Butt and Daniela Bradbeer celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI Archant

Staff and pupils at the Ursuline Academy Ilford are celebrating some "outstanding individual performances" in this year's GCSE results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ursuline students Kamile Karaliute and Savannah Arban celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI Ursuline students Kamile Karaliute and Savannah Arban celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI

In total, 80pc of exams sat by Year 11 students at the school in Morland Road, Ilford, returned Grade 5 or above and overall the school saw an increased number of grades at 7-9.

A spokeswoman for the school told the Recorder: "Ursuline are so proud of our girls and staff for their fantastic results for GCSEs this year.

You may also want to watch:

"There were some outstanding individual performances including Daniela Bradbeer with seven Grade 9s and four Grade 8s.

Ursuline students Queenette Anad, Trisha Adzosiii and Chiamaka Umeh celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI Ursuline students Queenette Anad, Trisha Adzosiii and Chiamaka Umeh celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI

"Chiamaka Umeh with eight out of 10 at Grade 9.

"Of course, we are proud of all of our students not just those achieving the top grades.

"We look forward to welcoming the majority back to Ursuline for their studies in the sixth form."