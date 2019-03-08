Search

GCSE results: Ursuline Academy Ilford's Year 11s return bumper crop of top grades

PUBLISHED: 14:53 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 23 August 2019

Ursuline students Charlotte Hazell,Safa Butt and Daniela Bradbeer celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI

Ursuline students Charlotte Hazell,Safa Butt and Daniela Bradbeer celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI

Staff and pupils at the Ursuline Academy Ilford are celebrating some "outstanding individual performances" in this year's GCSE results.

Ursuline students Kamile Karaliute and Savannah Arban celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAIUrsuline students Kamile Karaliute and Savannah Arban celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI

In total, 80pc of exams sat by Year 11 students at the school in Morland Road, Ilford, returned Grade 5 or above and overall the school saw an increased number of grades at 7-9.

A spokeswoman for the school told the Recorder: "Ursuline are so proud of our girls and staff for their fantastic results for GCSEs this year.

"There were some outstanding individual performances including Daniela Bradbeer with seven Grade 9s and four Grade 8s.

Ursuline students Queenette Anad, Trisha Adzosiii and Chiamaka Umeh celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAIUrsuline students Queenette Anad, Trisha Adzosiii and Chiamaka Umeh celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI

"Chiamaka Umeh with eight out of 10 at Grade 9.

"Of course, we are proud of all of our students not just those achieving the top grades.

"We look forward to welcoming the majority back to Ursuline for their studies in the sixth form."

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

Meet Ilford's Great British Bake Off hopeful Henry who grew up next to Valentines Mansion

Henry, 20, grew up near Valentines Mansion and is now hoping to take the Bake Off tent by storm. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

MP 'very concerned' by reports of parking wardens 'preying on pensioners' at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

