GCSE results: Kantor King Solomon 'proud and delighted' as successes in English, maths and Jewish studies continue

Pupils Rafail Rafailov, Alessandra Catana and Manoor Afseh getting their results. Picture: KKS Archant

Kantor King Solomon pupils have earned themselves another brilliant crop of GCSE results this year.

Kantor King Solomon pupils Abi Marcovitch and Natasha Schiffman receiving their GCSE results. Picture: KKS Kantor King Solomon pupils Abi Marcovitch and Natasha Schiffman receiving their GCSE results. Picture: KKS

More than 87pc of students at the Jewish comprehensive school in Forest Road, Barkingside, passed English and more than 75pc achieved the same in maths.

Jewish Studies continues to be a strength of the school with 82pc of students achieving grades 4-9 and more than 35pc achieving Grades 7-9 in GCSE Religious Studies.

Congratulations also to the modern languages department which achieved 91pc Grades 4-9 and 45pc 7-9.

Headteacher Hannele Reece said: "I am so proud and delighted for the entire school, that we have maintained our amazing success at GCSE.

"The staff, students, parents, governors and the entire community have committed to the success of our school.

"These results are testament to the focus, determination, skill and tenacity of our teaching staff and our students.

"It has been a difficult year for many of our Year 11 students and I am tremendously proud of the whole year group.

"Kantor King Solomon continues to move from strength to strength, I am so proud of all our staff and students and all their hard work."