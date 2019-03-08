Search

GCSE results: Woodbridge High students celebrate record-breaking haul this year

PUBLISHED: 09:40 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 22 August 2019

Happy faces at Woodbridge High School this morning. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Archant

Staff and students at Woodbridge High School are celebrating another record-breaking GCSE results day with their best ever haul.

A whopping 77pc of students at the school in Barnabus Road, Woodford Green, gained Grade 4 or better in both English and maths, and 58pc gaining 5s or better in both subjects.

Both these figures are significantly up on last year.

And 30pc of all the GCSEs awarded at the school were 7s or higher - with 6.5pc (165) returning the best possible Grade 9s.

Nationally, just 4.5pc of GCSEs awarded were 9s.

Headteacher Steve Hogan said: "We are rightly proud of the fact that year 11 students at Woodbridge are able to achieve the grades that they need in their GCSEs to enable them to have a range of choices for the next stage in their lives, including apprenticeships, vocational courses and A Levels.

"There were many students at school today who were beaming with pride about what they have achieved.

"They are excited about what the future will hold for them. In these uncertain times, we can be sure the future is in good hands.

"This year's GCSE results have been achieved through the immense hard work of our students, their parents and their teachers.

"My congratulations go to all of them."

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

Meet Ilford’s Great British Bake Off hopeful Henry who grew up next to Valentines Mansion

Henry, 20, grew up near Valentines Mansion and is now hoping to take the Bake Off tent by storm. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

