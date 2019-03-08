GCSE results: Woodbridge High students celebrate record-breaking haul this year

Staff and students at Woodbridge High School are celebrating another record-breaking GCSE results day with their best ever haul.

A whopping 77pc of students at the school in Barnabus Road, Woodford Green, gained Grade 4 or better in both English and maths, and 58pc gaining 5s or better in both subjects.

Both these figures are significantly up on last year.

And 30pc of all the GCSEs awarded at the school were 7s or higher - with 6.5pc (165) returning the best possible Grade 9s.

Nationally, just 4.5pc of GCSEs awarded were 9s.

Headteacher Steve Hogan said: "We are rightly proud of the fact that year 11 students at Woodbridge are able to achieve the grades that they need in their GCSEs to enable them to have a range of choices for the next stage in their lives, including apprenticeships, vocational courses and A Levels.

"There were many students at school today who were beaming with pride about what they have achieved.

"They are excited about what the future will hold for them. In these uncertain times, we can be sure the future is in good hands.

"This year's GCSE results have been achieved through the immense hard work of our students, their parents and their teachers.

"My congratulations go to all of them."