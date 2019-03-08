GCSE results: Caterham High School celebrates 'remarkable' spike in results

Caterham High School pupils with headteacher David Mirzoeff. Picture: David Mirzoeff ©David Mirzoeff 2019. All rights reserved.

Caterham High School in Clayhall has seen a "remarkable" spike in GCSE results just one year after the appointment of a new headteacher.

Tarek Islam. Picture: David Mirzoeff Tarek Islam. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Grades at the school have improved on average by more than half a grade on last year following the appointment of Belinda Chapple, the school said.

Ms Chapple said the remarkable turnaround was down to the introduction of a new exam skills programme and a "huge improvement" in teaching.

She said: "We have worked very hard to get the systems and structures in place to ensure we made improvement on last year's results.

"The progress made in the space of just 12 months is nothing short of remarkable. Our students, staff and supportive families have every reason to be very proud.

"This is a school transformed by a more rigorous approach to the fundamentals, teaching and learning and driving up aspiration.

"We will take today to celebrate but we will not be resting on our laurels. This is just the beginning; the hard work begins again next September.

"I said when I took over as headteacher that I would turn this into the best performing school in the borough, the school of choice for local parents.

"We have taken a big step forward on that journey but we still have a way to go. Next year we will be looking for even more improvement."

Tarek Islam, 16, from Ilford, was among the school's highest achiever after receiving four 9 grades, six 8 and a 7.

He said: "I dream of going to Cambridge to study computer science and now I am one step closer to achieving that dream.

"There were ups and downs but the school were a massive help. I paid attention in all of my classes and I followed the changes which were made.

"When I opened my results I just thought 'Oh my goodness, I have done it'. I am proud of myself and my parents are proud of me which is an amazing feeling.

"You don't get these types of results without the amazing support of teacher. This school has helped me so much."