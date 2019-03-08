GCSE results: Another year of 'excellent' results for Beal High School

Students from Beal High School, Sara Ahmed and Isa Moresa. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

It's another happy and successful results day for students and staff at Beal High School.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students from Beal High School getting their GCSE exam results. Picture: Ken Mears Students from Beal High School getting their GCSE exam results. Picture: Ken Mears

The school said it is delighted that once again, Year 11 students have achieved "outstanding" results with their attainment and progress well above the national average in all measures.

You may also want to watch:

Students made outstanding progress with much to celebrate especially for students like Adil Ali, who achieved a clean sweep of ten 9s as well as an A in additional maths, and Rabia Zia, Shaan Vieru and Bismi Rahman who each achieved six or more grade 9s as well as an AS level qualification in maths.

Co-headteachers Yvonne Andress and Phil Bray said: "The future looks bright for students at Beal High School they have made outstanding progress.

Calvin Devsi, Jatyn Bajwa, Shakil Hussain and Humzah Aadil from Beal High School celebrating getting their GCSE exam results. Picture: Ken Mears Calvin Devsi, Jatyn Bajwa, Shakil Hussain and Humzah Aadil from Beal High School celebrating getting their GCSE exam results. Picture: Ken Mears

"A quarter of students achieved grades 7-9 in English and maths, with more than 80per cent of students achieving a good pass in English and maths.

"This means that students have secured confident progression routes, including all of our SEND students, many of them into Beal Sixth Form."