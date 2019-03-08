Search

GCSE results: Another year of 'excellent' results for Beal High School

PUBLISHED: 14:48 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 22 August 2019

Students from Beal High School, Sara Ahmed and Isa Moresa. Picture: Ken Mears

Students from Beal High School, Sara Ahmed and Isa Moresa. Picture: Ken Mears

It's another happy and successful results day for students and staff at Beal High School.

Students from Beal High School getting their GCSE exam results. Picture: Ken MearsStudents from Beal High School getting their GCSE exam results. Picture: Ken Mears

The school said it is delighted that once again, Year 11 students have achieved "outstanding" results with their attainment and progress well above the national average in all measures.

Students made outstanding progress with much to celebrate especially for students like Adil Ali, who achieved a clean sweep of ten 9s as well as an A in additional maths, and Rabia Zia, Shaan Vieru and Bismi Rahman who each achieved six or more grade 9s as well as an AS level qualification in maths.

Co-headteachers Yvonne Andress and Phil Bray said: "The future looks bright for students at Beal High School they have made outstanding progress.

Calvin Devsi, Jatyn Bajwa, Shakil Hussain and Humzah Aadil from Beal High School celebrating getting their GCSE exam results. Picture: Ken MearsCalvin Devsi, Jatyn Bajwa, Shakil Hussain and Humzah Aadil from Beal High School celebrating getting their GCSE exam results. Picture: Ken Mears

"A quarter of students achieved grades 7-9 in English and maths, with more than 80per cent of students achieving a good pass in English and maths.

"This means that students have secured confident progression routes, including all of our SEND students, many of them into Beal Sixth Form."

