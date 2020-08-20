Search

GCSE results: Beal High School and Forest Academy celebrate strong results

PUBLISHED: 17:04 20 August 2020

Beal High School's Sam Kaizer, Sapphire Walters and Zain Hussain. Picture: Beacon Academy Trust

Beal High School's Sam Kaizer, Sapphire Walters and Zain Hussain. Picture: Beacon Academy Trust

Students at Beal High School achieved strong results and the majority have enrolled or taken up in a place in the sixth form.

Top achiever Imaan Khaliq achieved grade 9s in all his subjects.

Another 23 students secured an average grade of 8.5 or higher.

Director of Key Stage 4, Rob Laird, said: “At Beal we are proud of the achievements of all of our students particularly at this time.

“Credit must go to what a wonderful group of students, their families and the staff for securing these excellent results.”

At sister school, Forest Academy, also run by Beacon Academy Trust, more than 50pc achieved good passes in English and maths.

Top student Isobel Rout achieved an impressive five grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Forest Academy principal Miz Mann said: “We are delighted to see an increase in the percentage of pupils achieving grade 4 and above in English and maths.

“Our students should be very proud and we wish them well in the future.”

