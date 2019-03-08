GCSE results: Bancroft's headteacher 'delighted' with another year of 'exceptional' results

Bancroft's School top performing pupils - Christopher Weber, Sara El-Khamlichi, Benedict Hughes, and Charles Coleman. Picture: Karen Rogers Archant

Bancroft's School in Woodford Green is celebrating another year of "excellent" performances at GCSE by its pupils.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than a fifth of the Year 11 cohort achieved a full house of Grade 9s or 8s with four of them gaining a clean sweep of Grade 9s.

More than 99per cent of exams taken at Bancroft's were graded 9-5, representing the old A*-B grades and 83.8pc of exams were graded 9-7.

Benedict Hughes said: "I'm incredibly happy with my results and I'm also very thankful to Bancroft's for the support and help given to me throughout my GCSE years."

Charles Coleman was surprised by his ten grade 9s.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm so relieved and have done better than I expected," he said.

Alex Dhayaa said that she was pleased the waiting was all over.

"I think yesterday was worse than this morning," she said. "I couldn't sleep last night and was shaking with nerves when I opened my envelope. Now I'm looking forward to celebrating with my family this weekend."

Headteacher Simon Marshall added his congratulations at these "fantastic" achievements.

"This fifth form has been a really hard-working cohort and it is great to see their dedication rewarded.

"This is the first set of results completely under the new style, tougher GCSEs and despite this, nearly 65per cent of all results are graded at 8 or 9 (equivalent to the old A*) - this is an exceptional performance.

"It's been a nervous few years for both pupils and teachers and I am delighted with their success in these demanding examinations."