News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Education

Oxford student bids to improve top university access for state school pupils

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:12 PM July 30, 2021   
Left-to-right: Declan Peters, president of the 93% Club, with Darian Murray-Griffiths and Eddie Yu, also members of the club.

Left-to-right: Declan Peters, president of the 93% Club, with Darian Murray-Griffiths and Eddie Yu, also members of the club. - Credit: Declan Peters

A student from Gants Hill who has been elected president of Oxford University’s State School Society said he wants to help others from his background get into top universities.

Declan Peters, 19, has just finished his first year at the prestigious university, where he studies music at Christ Church College.


He said he wants to spend his year in charge of the society improving access for those from similar backgrounds.

The society has traditionally been focused on providing a space for students from a state school background at Oxford.

They run social events for state school students to get to know one another as a way of tackling isolation some feel at top universities.

Declan said: “I do think it is really important to have a kind of community there – even if it is not your only community – but a community of people you can relate to and make your experience a bit more comfortable.”

You may also want to watch:

The society is part of a wider network of state school societies called The 93% Club, which works to address social mobility by offering admissions advice to state school students and organising networking events with sponsors including Morgan Stanley.

Declan wants to increase the focus of the society on such access projects, running online workshops for people from areas such as Ilford.

Most Read

  1. 1 More than £5m worth of stolen vehicles recovered in first Redbridge Action Week
  2. 2 Cost of damage runs into thousands as Clayhall street clears up after floods
  3. 3 Ricardo Fuller death: Third man charged with murder
  1. 4 Olympian-trained South Woodford sprinter, 8, breaks record in Manchester
  2. 5 Litter in Redbridge parks quadruples in one year, council reveals
  3. 6 TV's Ben Shephard opens island themed playground at children’s hospice
  4. 7 Redbridge clean-up underway after flash floods close A&E and damage homes
  5. 8 Engineering student wins place at Princeton University
  6. 9 Barkingside man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences
  7. 10 The Sikh Network on grieving in lockdown and death 'as a process of life'

He said: “For me, I think it is quite important that I want to do the access side – so doing events with schools and stuff like that to try to improve their admission."

Declan recently returned to his former school, Palmer Catholic Academy in Seven Kings, to speak to pupils about how to write a competitive application.

“I think it’s really important for us to be doing those kinds of events,” he said.

 “The committee have all come from a state school background and we all feel like we owe something back to our communities, to kind of give back.

“We have done that and we want to see more people like us make it.”

Anyone who wants to get involved with the society can get in contact with them on Instagram @93cluboxford.
 

Education News
Gants Hill News
Seven Kings News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gants Hill Roundabout flooding

Flooding | Video

Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Police are urging residents in Chigwell to be vigilant following a series of burglaries. Picture: Me

Missing People

Update: Missing girl, 12, found 'safe and well'

Daniel Gayne

person
What the 1,280-home development in Goodmayes could look like.

Planning and Development

Developments approved in Redbridge so far in 2021

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Representatives from charity Sue's House open the B&M store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park.

Retail

Ilford charity opens B&M store in Newbury Park

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon