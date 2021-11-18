News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Education

Children with high-functioning autism to attend mainstream schools

Logo Icon

Josh Mellor, LDRS

Published: 10:57 AM November 18, 2021
Caterham High School.

Some of the places will be at Caterham High School. - Credit: Google Maps

Funding has been approved to help children with high-functioning autism to attend mainstream secondary school.

Redbridge Council has agreed to pay for 28 places for autistic children at Caterham High School, as well as converting an outbuilding into a “dedicated specialist base”.

Cabinet members also agreed to create 21 new places at Newbridge School, which serves children with more complex learning difficulties, by adding a three-classroom “modular” extension.

The four additional places a year at Caterham High School will help meet a “substantial growth in demand” for special needs education in the borough, according to a report prepared for the meeting.

The council also hopes to save money it would otherwise have spent sending children to private or specialist schools.

Such places cost an average of £50,000 a year, whereas places at Caterham High School will cost just over £20,000 annually.

A review of special educational needs in the borough recommended the council aims to create 140 new places for pupils with special educational needs by 2023.

Most Read

  1. 1 Amir Khan turns up to help launch Ilford kebab shop
  2. 2 'Electric atmosphere' captured on TikTok as Amir Khan opens kebab shop
  3. 3 Redbridge man exploiting sex workers caught in undercover operation
  1. 4 Covid cases rise at Barts Health hospitals
  2. 5 Chemsex drug dealers jailed after six properties raided
  3. 6 Appeal after man charged with Gants Hill attempted murder
  4. 7 MP meets business award contenders as nomination deadline nears
  5. 8 Revealed: How a redeveloped Chadwell Heath could look
  6. 9 What do Amazon's credit card changes mean for you?
  7. 10 Bidding war sees Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140k over guide price
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A head shot portrait of missing teenager Armen

London Live

Teenager reported missing a week ago could be in Ilford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Google

London Live

Two former bank employees jailed for £900,000 scam

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
8th November 2021 Redbridge Council Photographer: Justin Thomas

Housing News

Building work begins on new 'affordable' homes at Norman Road

Daniel Gayne

person
Barkingside Cllr Khaled Noor is running 5k every weekend for a year in a bid to raise £1,000 for Red

Labour Party

Redbridge Labour removes whip from Barkingside councillor

Daniel Gayne and Josh Mellor, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon