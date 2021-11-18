Children with high-functioning autism to attend mainstream schools
Josh Mellor, LDRS
- Credit: Google Maps
Funding has been approved to help children with high-functioning autism to attend mainstream secondary school.
Redbridge Council has agreed to pay for 28 places for autistic children at Caterham High School, as well as converting an outbuilding into a “dedicated specialist base”.
Cabinet members also agreed to create 21 new places at Newbridge School, which serves children with more complex learning difficulties, by adding a three-classroom “modular” extension.
The four additional places a year at Caterham High School will help meet a “substantial growth in demand” for special needs education in the borough, according to a report prepared for the meeting.
The council also hopes to save money it would otherwise have spent sending children to private or specialist schools.
Such places cost an average of £50,000 a year, whereas places at Caterham High School will cost just over £20,000 annually.
A review of special educational needs in the borough recommended the council aims to create 140 new places for pupils with special educational needs by 2023.
Most Read
- 1 Amir Khan turns up to help launch Ilford kebab shop
- 2 'Electric atmosphere' captured on TikTok as Amir Khan opens kebab shop
- 3 Redbridge man exploiting sex workers caught in undercover operation
- 4 Covid cases rise at Barts Health hospitals
- 5 Chemsex drug dealers jailed after six properties raided
- 6 Appeal after man charged with Gants Hill attempted murder
- 7 MP meets business award contenders as nomination deadline nears
- 8 Revealed: How a redeveloped Chadwell Heath could look
- 9 What do Amazon's credit card changes mean for you?
- 10 Bidding war sees Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140k over guide price