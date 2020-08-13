Search

A-levels: First Isaac Newton students head to study medicine at top universities

PUBLISHED: 18:31 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 13 August 2020

Amman Kiani from Isaac Newton Academy is off to study computer science after scoring top marks in his A-level results. Picture: Adam Scott

Amman Kiani from Isaac Newton Academy is off to study computer science after scoring top marks in his A-level results. Picture: Adam Scott

Andrew Perrin

Students from Ilford’s Isaac Newton Academy celebrate heading to top universities with the first to study medicine.

Mary Brant is one of the first students from the academy to study medicine. Picture: Isaac Newton AcademyMary Brant is one of the first students from the academy to study medicine. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy

As a result of the pandemic, students were not able to take examinations in the usual way and instead received grades based on assessment from Ofqual, the national examinations regulator.

Students secured places at Cambridge, LSE and Imperial College London, just to name a few.

Mary Brant, 18, who got an A* in maths and an A in biology and chemistry is set to take a place studying medicine at the University of East Anglia.

Akhil Pillai, 18, got an A* in maths and an A in biology and chemistry.

Akhil Pillai is also studying medicine at St George's University of London. Picture: Isaac Newton AcademyAkhil Pillai is also studying medicine at St George's University of London. Picture: Isaac Newton Academy

He is also set to study medicine at St George’s University of London.

Amman Kiani, 18, got A* in maths and physics and an A in chemistry and has been offered a place to study computer science at King’s College London.

He has been with the school since Year 7 and he said he’s sad to leave but excited for the challenges ahead.

Sumayyah Hosenee, 18, got an A* in English literature and an A in History and Psychology.

Sumayyah Hosenee is set to study law at UCL. Picture: Sumayyah HoseneeSumayyah Hosenee is set to study law at UCL. Picture: Sumayyah Hosenee

She is set to take up a place studying law at UCL.

Isaac Newton Academy executive principal, Jane Witheford, said: “I am thrilled to celebrate the successes of our students today, and to see them going on to such exciting destinations.

“They have worked extremely hard throughout their time at Isaac Newton Academy, and leave the school ready to make a really positive contribution to society. I wish them all the best as they pursue their ambitions.”

Senior vice principal and head of sixth form, Sugra Alibhai, said: “It’s a real privilege seeing this year group through to their next steps.

“Being INA’s second Sixth Form cohort has meant that these students are role models for future generations of Sixth Form students.”

Most Read

Loxford lockdown gardeners greening up Ilford

A group of residents have revitalised Loxford Park. Picture: Loxford Gardeners

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two separate grass fires in Wanstead Flats destroy three hectares of shrubland

Firefighters battled two grass fires in Wanstead Flats on Monday afternoon and evening. Picture: Rose Stephens

Ilford Lane cafe ‘will attract undesirable crowds’ if it stays open until 1am residents claim

Farook Aswat says his cafe has actually helped to improve Ilford Lane by driving away drunks and drug dealers. Picture: Google

Ilford student running 10km for Yemen famine in honour of late grandmother

Ilford-based student Simran Kaur Sanghera is doing a 10k fundraiser with all proceeds set to go to the Yemen humanitarian crisis. Picture: Manjit Kaur Sanghera

