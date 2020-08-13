A-levels: First Isaac Newton students head to study medicine at top universities
PUBLISHED: 18:31 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 13 August 2020
Andrew Perrin
Students from Ilford’s Isaac Newton Academy celebrate heading to top universities with the first to study medicine.
As a result of the pandemic, students were not able to take examinations in the usual way and instead received grades based on assessment from Ofqual, the national examinations regulator.
Students secured places at Cambridge, LSE and Imperial College London, just to name a few.
Mary Brant, 18, who got an A* in maths and an A in biology and chemistry is set to take a place studying medicine at the University of East Anglia.
Akhil Pillai, 18, got an A* in maths and an A in biology and chemistry.
He is also set to study medicine at St George’s University of London.
Amman Kiani, 18, got A* in maths and physics and an A in chemistry and has been offered a place to study computer science at King’s College London.
He has been with the school since Year 7 and he said he’s sad to leave but excited for the challenges ahead.
Sumayyah Hosenee, 18, got an A* in English literature and an A in History and Psychology.
She is set to take up a place studying law at UCL.
Isaac Newton Academy executive principal, Jane Witheford, said: “I am thrilled to celebrate the successes of our students today, and to see them going on to such exciting destinations.
“They have worked extremely hard throughout their time at Isaac Newton Academy, and leave the school ready to make a really positive contribution to society. I wish them all the best as they pursue their ambitions.”
Senior vice principal and head of sixth form, Sugra Alibhai, said: “It’s a real privilege seeing this year group through to their next steps.
“Being INA’s second Sixth Form cohort has meant that these students are role models for future generations of Sixth Form students.”
