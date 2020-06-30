Search

Advanced search

Fewer Redbridge families secure first-choice primary school place

PUBLISHED: 12:05 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 30 June 2020

Redbridge has one of the lowest rates of families securing their first choice of primary school with 713 families missing out on their top pick.

Redbridge has one of the lowest rates of families securing their first choice of primary school with 713 families missing out on their top pick.

PA Archive/PA Images

Nearly a fifth of Redbridge children missed out on gaining a place at their first-choice primary school, new figures show.

School leaders’ union the National Association of Headteachers says the anxiety for parents over not securing their preferred school this year will “only be heightened” by fear and uncertainty felt during the coronavirus pandemic.

Department for Education figures show that 81.7pc of children starting primary school in Redbridge this September received an offer from their first-choice school – one of the lowest rates in the country, and down from 83.5pc last year.

It means 713 families missed out on their top pick, as the number of applications to primary schools in the area fell by 1pc to 3,897.

Across England 90.2pc of Reception starters received an offer from their first-choice school, falling from 90.6pc last year.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, the proportion of pupils securing a place at their first-choice secondary school in Redbridge rose from 66.1pc last year to 68.5pc this year.

That was lower than the national rate, which increased from 80.9pc to 82.2pc over the same period.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, said: “The anxiety families are feeling, and the disappointment for those not getting their first choice, will only be heightened by the confusion and uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

“It is vital that no child going through the primary admissions process this year should be disadvantaged.

“For those families not getting their first choice of school, the appeals process must be as robust as ever and be made clear to parents.”

The Department for Education announced a temporary relaxing of the rules around school admission appeals at the end of April, meaning they do not have to be held face-to-face.

School standards minister Nick Gibb said: “The vast majority of parents have again received an offer from one of their top three preferences of primary or secondary school for the next academic year. We will be supporting primary schools that have capacity to bring back more children – with reduced class sizes of 15 – to do so if they can before the summer holidays.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Woodford Green man pleads guilty to making 250 indecent images of children for the second time in two years

Martin Sparks plead guilty to making more than 200 indecent images of children, despite being subject to the same offence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Most Read

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Woodford Green man pleads guilty to making 250 indecent images of children for the second time in two years

Martin Sparks plead guilty to making more than 200 indecent images of children, despite being subject to the same offence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Moore, Hurst and Peters and West Ham United’s kings of Europe to be honoured at London Stadium

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966

O’s goalkeeper Janata on current opportunity for youngsters

Goalkeeper Arthur Janata in training with Leyton Orient (Pic: LOFC)

Fewer Redbridge families secure first-choice primary school place

Redbridge has one of the lowest rates of families securing their first choice of primary school with 713 families missing out on their top pick.

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Coronavirus: County cricket cleared to start on August 1

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)