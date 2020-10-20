Search

A-level and GCSE exams likely to be delayed by three weeks next year

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 October 2020

Redbridge Council was told students due to sit exams in May will probably face a delay. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Redbridge Council was told students due to sit exams in May will probably face a delay. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Next year’s A-level and GCSE exams “will happen” but are likely to be put back three weeks, according to a senior Redbridge Council officer.

Students due to take exams in May have missed months of schooling.

At a people scrutiny committee meeting this week, the council’s corporate director of people Adrian Loades said: “The plans are being put in place for exams to happen and I know that’s a considerable concern for a lot of pupils and parents at the moment.

“Exams will happen but there’s a lot of water to go under that bridge first.

“We are seeing a high level…. of referrals relating to young people’s mental health. It’s safe to say that Covid-19 is behind some of those concerns.”

A report by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation published on August 2 notes there is “support for delaying the exams to allow more time for teaching”.

However, it adds: “A number of risks and issues were highlighted… including concerns about the likely impact on the dates by which results could then be published.”

Around 2,800 Redbridge pupils are at home self-isolating, whether because of suspected coronavirus or due to vulnerability reasons.

