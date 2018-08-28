Host of Redbridge schools performing ‘well above average’ in national Progress 8 tables

Woodford County High School has been named the top performing secondary school in Redbridge. Picture: Woodford County High School Archant

Woodford County High School has been named the top school in Redbridge for progress – one of nine schools in the borough labelled as performing ‘well above’ the national average.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford County High School has been named the top school in Redbridge for progress – one of nine schools in the borough labelled as performing ‘well above’ the national average.

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +1.1, the value added score of pupils at Woodford County from primary school to GCSE is the highest in the borough, with Ark Isaac Newton Academy closely behind.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Woodford County High School: 1.1

Ark Isaac Newton Academy: 0.99

Seven Kings School: 0.83

Ilford County High School: 0.78

Oaks Park High School: 0.76

Valentines High School: 0.75

Chadwell Heath Academy: 0.71

The Ursuline Academy Ilford: 0.67

Loxford School: 0.54

‘Above average’:

Trinity Catholic High School: 0.46

The Palmer Catholic Academy: 0.39

Beal High School: 0.38

Mayfield School: 0.34

Kantor King Solomon High School: 0.3

Woodbridge High School: 0.19

‘Average’:

Forest Academy: 0.09

Wanstead High School: 0.09

‘Below average’:

Caterham High School: -0.42

‘Well above average’:

Little Heath School: -1.3

The New Rush Hall School: -1.99

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.