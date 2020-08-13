A-levels: Beal Sixth Form celebrates highest number of students choosing to study medicine

Archchun Karunananthan received three A* and one A. Picture: Jevon Harding Archant

As the coronavirus rages on Beal Sixth Form saw a record number of students successfully entering medical school this year.

Dyonte Williams. Picture: Jevon Harding Dyonte Williams. Picture: Jevon Harding

The Redbridge school is run by the Beacon Academy Trust along with Forest Academy in Hainault.

The two campuses also have two students (Tushar Bhudia and Jaidev Kenth) taking up places at Oxbridge.

An additional two students are awaiting their post-exam results before confirming their places at the elite universities.

Mehrab Uddin, Dhiren Chugh, Idrees Ali and Danyall Kabir. Picture: Jevon Harding Mehrab Uddin, Dhiren Chugh, Idrees Ali and Danyall Kabir. Picture: Jevon Harding

The top achiever was Aliyah Akbar who secured four straight A* in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics, while 20 other students secured grades of straight A*/A grades.

Another standout was Archchun Karunananthan who received three A* and one A in biology, chemistry, maths and psychology

Vice principal and director of sixth form, Ed MacLeod, said: “In our second year as the amalgamated Beal Sixth Form, we are delighted with the achievements of our young people across both campuses.

“Credit must go to students, their families and the staff at both schools for securing year-on-year excellent results.”