Redbridge kids express coronavirus creativity with lockdown competition

Arjun Sudhakar shared the top prize in the 'What Have I Learned in Lockdown' competition. Picture: REWT Archant

Children and young people across Redbridge got creative as part of a competition expressing their life under coronavirus lockdown.

Nishka Mithare also shared the top prize for her drawing The Lockdown Human Cage. Picture: REWT Nishka Mithare also shared the top prize for her drawing The Lockdown Human Cage. Picture: REWT

More than 80 entries were received in the competition What I Have Learned From Lockdown, held by Redbridge Council, which was open to anyone from five to 18 years old who lives in the borough.

Arunudoy De won second prize for his poem Runway of Lockdown. Picture: REWT Arunudoy De won second prize for his poem Runway of Lockdown. Picture: REWT

The winning entries spanned multiple media, including drawings, poems, music and found art.

Nyla Chowdhury also won second place for her found art piece entitled Self-care. Picture: REWT Nyla Chowdhury also won second place for her found art piece entitled Self-care. Picture: REWT

The top prize was shared between Nishka Mithare, nine, from Avanti Court Primary and Arjun Sudhakar, 12, from Mayfield High School.

In this part of her piece Nyla expressed feelings of burn out during the pandemic. Picture: REWT In this part of her piece Nyla expressed feelings of burn out during the pandemic. Picture: REWT

Nishka’s drawing, The Lockdown Human Cage, shows a girl sitting in front of a computer with wildlife surrounding her.

Adithi Madur was one of the winners for third prize. Picture: REWT Adithi Madur was one of the winners for third prize. Picture: REWT

Arjun’s drawing showed the positive benefits of being in lockdown, such as trying new things, eating together as a family, doing yoga and helping mum with cooking.

Kenny Elliott won third prize for a piano piece he submitted. He said playing the piano has helped him manage his anxiety throughout lockdown. Picture: Kenny Elliott Kenny Elliott won third prize for a piano piece he submitted. He said playing the piano has helped him manage his anxiety throughout lockdown. Picture: Kenny Elliott

Arunudoy De, a Year 2 pupil at Seven Kings Primary, won second prize for his clever poem called Runway of Lockdown.

Nishka Mithare. Picture: REWT Nishka Mithare. Picture: REWT

In the poem he expresses the strange new world and ends it with: “Three months have passed and I’m losing my cool and I’m eagerly waiting to go back to school.”

Arjun Sudhakar. Picture: REWT Arjun Sudhakar. Picture: REWT

Nyla Chowdhury, in Year 8 at Woodford County School, also took home a second prize for her artwork called Self-care.

In one part entitled Scars she put flowers coming out of plaster “to represent that even though you have wounds, something beautiful can come out of it as they are still a part of you”.

In the second part, called Burnt Out, she wanted to express a a common problem of people exhausting themselves during the pandemic.

Third prize was shared by Adithi Madur, nine, from Cleveland Road Primary, and Kenny Elliott, 15 from Caterham High.

Kenny, who has autism, said the loss of a structured school day made lockdown extremely difficult.

He submitted a video where he played the theme song to the French film Amelie on the piano.

He said: “When I am feeling anxious, I play my piano and my anxiety seems to drift away.

“Playing the piano I think has really helped during this lockdown and as I continue I hope to improve.”