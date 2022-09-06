A school in Clayhall has boosted its Ofsted rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good' across the board.

Caterham High School was found to be 'good' in all categories judged - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and the Sixth Form provision.

Inspectors visited the school on June 29 and 30.

Its previous inspection in 2018, which resulted in the school being rated 'requires improvement' overall, came just two weeks into the tenure of the then-new headteacher, Belinda Chapple.

Ms Chapple said: “We have made changes to the school with passion and drive, always being clear about the journey forwards, even in the difficult Covid times.

“This really has been a huge team effort. The support we have received from our families and students, the wider community and Redbridge Council has been incredible."

The report found pupils now belong to a "caring community", where “bullying is rare and when it does happen, most pupils say school leaders deal with it effectively”.

It says: "Staff encourage pupils to believe in themselves and preserve in pursuit of their ambitions.”

The school, which now caters for 1,000 pupils aged 11 to 18, has projects such as Watch Your Language, which help pupils to “treat others with respect”, the report says.

Ofsted praised school leaders for providing "high-quality" education and making staff feel "valued and very well supported".

It also hailed the “broad and ambitious curriculum”, which includes for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

It reads: “The curriculum is well-ordered. Pupils build up knowledge, understanding and skills as they progress through school.”

The inspection report notes that leaders have also “designed a well-sequenced programme to support pupils’ personal development”.

According to the report, this programme is taught by specialist staff and includes enrichment days focusing on issues such as relationships, equality and diversity.

Inspectors found staff are “alert” to safeguarding risks and know "how to report any concerns and who to report them to”.

“Pupils receive information and education on how to keep themselves safe," inspectors said.

“Leaders also raise parents’ and carers’ awareness of potential risks to their children."

Ofsted said to improve its rating further, Caterham High's leaders should train teachers to better support SEND pupils with their writing and make sure to systematically identify pupils who cannot read fluently.

Ofsted can reach four judgements about schools: 'outstanding', 'good', 'requires improvement' or ‘inadequate'.